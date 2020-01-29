Ex-Blues Boss Hurst Sacked By Scunthorpe

Wednesday, 29th Jan 2020 16:57 Former Town boss Paul Hurst has been sacked by Scunthorpe United only eight months after taking charge. Hurst and his Town assistant Chris Doig were relieved of their duties this afternoon following last night’s 3-0 defeat at Northampton which leaves the Iron in 16th place in League Two. “Scunthorpe United would like to announce that manager Paul Hurst and assistant manager Chris Doig have left their positions at the club with immediate effect,” a club statement reads. “We thank them for their efforts during their time at the club and wish them well for the future.” Hurst's record at Glanford Park, having taken over in May last year, reads played 38, won 12, drew 10 and lost 16. The Scunthorpe job was Hurst’s first in football after his disastrous 149-day spell with the Blues. Play Football, Lose Weight

Smithy added 16:59 - Jan 29

Be careful what you wish for 1

shouldistayorcounago added 17:00 - Jan 29

Not normally one to laugh at the misfortune of others, but couldn't have happened to a nicer couple of blokes. I suspect that's the last we see of either of them in a professional dugout. 2

JaySwitch added 17:03 - Jan 29

Inevitable.. 2

Gilesy added 17:03 - Jan 29

Scunthorpe's form hasn't been that bad has it? Does make you wonder! 0

Bildestoned added 17:10 - Jan 29

The further demise of a Little and La(gerlout)! 0

midastouch added 17:12 - Jan 29

Scunthorpe board meeting with Paul Hurst, "Thank you for coming Paul. Today we're pleased to inform you that we're going to mix business with pleasure. As such, you're fired!"

2

superblues9 added 17:14 - Jan 29

🤣🤣🤣 1

runningout added 17:14 - Jan 29

the individual at our club responsible for employing Paul Hurst should take a long hard look at themselves now and learn a lot. It’s not nice to heap poo at a mans misfortune, a clueless numpty like me could see PH should have been nowhere near a position at ITFC. 1

cornishblu added 17:20 - Jan 29

Bet he’s never told his own fans to F off though

#toomanyrosetintedglasses

.....and it’s never good to hear of anyone loosing their jobs .....families and friends are affected.

.....so all of us ...#becarefulwhatwelaughabout !!



COYB 1

Dolphinblue added 17:29 - Jan 29

Good....😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣 where next Hurst? The Dog and Duck 😂😂😂😂 0

Girthyguy added 17:44 - Jan 29

Nice way of being cheered up from last night's disaster. HAHAHA 0

