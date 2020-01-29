Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Jackson Set for New Deal
Wednesday, 29th Jan 2020 17:07

Town striker Kayden Jackson is reportedly near to signing a new contract with the Blues.

According to the EADT, talks regarding a new deal for the 25-year-old are ongoing with a conclusion said to be close.

Jackson joined Town from Accrington Stanley in the summer of 2018 for a fee of £1.6 million and, after a tough first season at Portman Road in which he scored only four times, has enjoyed a more impressive 2019/20, netting nine league goals so far plus a further six assists.

The Bradford-born frontman’s current terms are up in the summer of 2021 with the club having an option for a further year.

hoppy added 17:15 - Jan 29
That took a while, Phil! ;)

Has been a different player to what we saw last season.

0

Dolphinblue added 17:26 - Jan 29
Excellent 👍. Congrats Kayden, keep up the good work.
1

alfromcol added 17:26 - Jan 29
£1.6m you couldn't make it up.
1

ian_marshall added 17:33 - Jan 29
Deserved! Really like Jackson!
1

Reuserscurtains added 17:37 - Jan 29
You don’t pay to watch Kayden Jacksons. If I did, I’d be a usain bolt fan and not a football fan. Thanks
0


