Jackson Set for New Deal

Wednesday, 29th Jan 2020 17:07

Town striker Kayden Jackson is reportedly near to signing a new contract with the Blues.

According to the EADT, talks regarding a new deal for the 25-year-old are ongoing with a conclusion said to be close.

Jackson joined Town from Accrington Stanley in the summer of 2018 for a fee of £1.6 million and, after a tough first season at Portman Road in which he scored only four times, has enjoyed a more impressive 2019/20, netting nine league goals so far plus a further six assists.

The Bradford-born frontman’s current terms are up in the summer of 2021 with the club having an option for a further year.

Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight.

Photo: TWTD

Dolphinblue added 17:26 - Jan 29

Excellent 👍. Congrats Kayden, keep up the good work. 1

alfromcol added 17:26 - Jan 29

£1.6m you couldn't make it up. 1

ian_marshall added 17:33 - Jan 29

Deserved! Really like Jackson! 1