Lambert: Tractor Girls Have Been Brilliant
Friday, 31st Jan 2020 12:36
Blues manager Paul Lambert says Ipswich Town Women have been brilliant this season and believes their fifth round FA Cup tie away against current holders and league leaders Manchester City will be a massive experience for them.
The Tractor Girls beat Huddersfield Town 4-1 at the John Smith’s Stadium last Sunday in their first ever tie at the fourth round stage. The Terriers were the third side from a division above the Blues have defeated in their run so far.
“They’ve been brilliant,” Lambert said. “I’ve watched them a few times. I’m delighted for [manager] Joe [Sheehan] and [assistant] Paige [Shorten], they work ever so hard at what they do and they’re good people as well, and I think that’s important.
“They’ve done great with the girls, I’ve met the girls before and they’re a good bunch, they’ve got a good spirit there and it’ll stand them in good stead.
“Going up to Man City will be a brilliant experience for them and playing at their facilities will be a massive experience and up against a right good side. But they’ve earnt the right to go and play, so it’s really pleasing.”
Asked if he’s giving them all the support he can in the run up to the tie, Lambert laughed: “As long as we can get the money, they’re making from it! No, listen, absolutely. If I can get up and watch it, I’ll definitely get up and have a look.
“But I’m delighted for them because they work really hard and I think the girls they’ve got in the group have been excellent.”
Quizzed on the possibility of the Tractor Girls pulling off a shock against the team currently top of the Women’s Super League, Lambert added: “Dear oh dear, but it happens, you’re right. In a one-off game, it happens. It’s over the course of a season when you tend to find the better teams always run away with things.
“But it’s a one-off game, it’s a cup game. Anything can happen, but they’re going to have to play well and they probably know that.”
Photo: Ross Halls
