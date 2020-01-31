Tractor Girls Return to League Action Against Kent Football United

Friday, 31st Jan 2020 18:19 Ipswich Town Women return to FAWNL Division One South East action on Sunday afternoon when they face Kent Football United at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe (KO 2pm). The Tractor Girls haven’t played a league fixture since January 12th when they suffered their first league defeat of the season at Wimbledon, who now lead them at the top of the table by two points but with the Blues having two games in hand. The Dons aren’t action this weekend and defender Ellie Rossiter says it’s important for Town to take advantage and jump back to the top of the division. “It’s massive, same as every game, we show up, we want to win, we want to take the three points and that’s what we plan to do on Sunday,” she said. Despite the excitement of last Sunday's 4-1 FA Cup win at Huddersfield and then the big fifth round draw away to holders and Super League leaders Manchester City, Rossiter says minds will be on the job in hand on Sunday. “The league’s obviously a big focus for us this season, we need to take it game by game and that continues on Sunday,” she said. “I think we’re pretty good for that this season, we show up to games every week, we’re focused, we do what we need to do, we prepare and we keep getting results.” Kent Football United are currently bottom of the table having picked up only three points all season. The Blues won the away fixture 4-0 back in September. Details for our upcoming @TheWomensFACup Fifth-Round tie against @ManCityWomen have been confirmed.



🏟 Kick-off at Academy Stadium on Sunday 16 February is 2pm.



🎟 Full ticket information TBC.



🚌 Coach travel available here - Info@itfcwomen-supporters-travel-group.com#ITFC pic.twitter.com/6840Rq4sQt— Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) January 31, 2020 Play Football, Lose Weight

