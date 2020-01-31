Town Turn Down Brighton Bid For Dobra
Friday, 31st Jan 2020 19:24
TWTD understands that Town have turned down a bid from Premier League Brighton and Hove Albion for midfielder Armando Dobra.
The Seagulls made their approach for the 18-year-old Albanian U19 international close to the end of the January window but with the figure on offer well below Town's valuation it was flatly rebuffed. We understand the offer was in the low hundred thousands plus add-ons later on down the line.
Academy product Dobra made a goalscoring first-team debut in the Carabao Cup defeat at Luton in August before making another eye-catching display in the Leasing.com Trophy tie against Tottenham’s U21s in which he created both Blues goals for Jordan Roberts.
Latterly, Dobra’s opportunities have been more limited and with the Blues out of the cup competitions it seemed likely the Barking-based youngster might move out on loan.
“If somebody came in for Dobs, then you’d have to look at it,” Lambert said when asked about youngster going out on loan this morning.
“He’s in the same kind of bracket as Idris [El Mizouni, who joined Cambridge on loan last week] with what I think of the two of them.
“Whether something happens later on today I don’t know, but he’s definitely a good little player, Dobra.”
However, with the January window closing in a matter of hours it appears Dobra will remain at Portman Road until the end of the season, unless Town opt to send him to a National League club with moves to the fifth tier still permitted after today’s deadline.
Dobra is contracted to the Blues until the end of this season with the club having an option for a further season. We understand talks regarding a new deal are ongoing.
Overall, Dobra, who qualifies to play international football for England and Kosovo as well as Albania, has made four starts and two sub appearances for the Blues.
In addition to Brighton's interest in Dobra, January has seen significant speculation regarding the futures of central defender Luke Woolfenden and midfielder Flynn Downes but Town are set to end the window with all three still at the club.
