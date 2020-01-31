Town Turn Down Brighton Bid For Dobra

Friday, 31st Jan 2020 19:24 TWTD understands that Town have turned down a bid from Premier League Brighton and Hove Albion for midfielder Armando Dobra. The Seagulls made their approach for the 18-year-old Albanian U19 international close to the end of the January window but with the figure on offer well below Town's valuation it was flatly rebuffed. We understand the offer was in the low hundred thousands plus add-ons later on down the line. Academy product Dobra made a goalscoring first-team debut in the Carabao Cup defeat at Luton in August before making another eye-catching display in the Leasing.com Trophy tie against Tottenham’s U21s in which he created both Blues goals for Jordan Roberts. Latterly, Dobra’s opportunities have been more limited and with the Blues out of the cup competitions it seemed likely the Barking-based youngster might move out on loan. “If somebody came in for Dobs, then you’d have to look at it,” Lambert said when asked about youngster going out on loan this morning. “He’s in the same kind of bracket as Idris [El Mizouni, who joined Cambridge on loan last week] with what I think of the two of them. “Whether something happens later on today I don’t know, but he’s definitely a good little player, Dobra.” However, with the January window closing in a matter of hours it appears Dobra will remain at Portman Road until the end of the season, unless Town opt to send him to a National League club with moves to the fifth tier still permitted after today’s deadline. Dobra is contracted to the Blues until the end of this season with the club having an option for a further season. We understand talks regarding a new deal are ongoing. Overall, Dobra, who qualifies to play international football for England and Kosovo as well as Albania, has made four starts and two sub appearances for the Blues. In addition to Brighton's interest in Dobra, January has seen significant speculation regarding the futures of central defender Luke Woolfenden and midfielder Flynn Downes but Town are set to end the window with all three still at the club. Play Football, Lose Weight

BudapestByBlimp added 19:27 - Jan 31

Crikey - didn't expect that! 2

Girthyguy added 19:27 - Jan 31

No way would I let this lad leave. They can do one. 0

WhoisJimmyJuan added 19:30 - Jan 31

Funny. On other threads on here Town are accused of a lack of ambition because we don't sign players on loan. Will the turning down of this bid get the same attention by those same posters? 2

Mullet added 19:31 - Jan 31

Get him in the team then! 13

Rocky added 19:31 - Jan 31

Brighton clearly have a very good scouting system.

Dobra is a great young player who PL should have played far more often. 25

heathen66 added 19:32 - Jan 31

Needs to be in the first team squad as the bench lacks game changers if Plan B is required now the El Mizuni, Giorgiou have left and Rose is not available 12

ITFCsince73 added 19:33 - Jan 31

If the truth is there. Then the premier league club will get there man.

Let’s see. -4

midastouch added 19:37 - Jan 31

Fair play for turning it down, although we don't have any idea the amount Brighton offered. They might of been testing our resolve with a low opening salvo. I wonder how much they offered and if they will try an up the bid at all. I'm a big fan of Dobra, would love to see him playing for us between now and the end of the season, rather than being loaned out or worse still sold. 7

Girthyguy added 19:38 - Jan 31

I think dobra should be in the side to be honest. Hope he doesn't get his head turned. 5

blues1 added 19:39 - Jan 31

Itfcsince73. Talking bllks again as usual. Their bid wasnt made today, so if they were going to come back with another offer, theyd have done so by now. So they wont be getting their man now will they? 0

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 19:53 - Jan 31

Personally, I won’t feel safe until 00:01 tonight. Just look at the Utd. Fernandes saga for confirmation. 2

midastouch added 20:05 - Jan 31

Says on the EADT that the offers were understood to be less than 500k! 2

runningout added 20:12 - Jan 31

Am I the only one that thinks Dobra is brilliant. Should be in first team and playing. Weird how other teams rate our players more than us!!!! 10

TractorRoyNo1 added 20:22 - Jan 31

I suspect his agent let it be known his contract has only 6-18 months left. 1

WirralBlue added 20:31 - Jan 31

I rate the boy. Don’t sell him 1

ITFCsince73 added 20:31 - Jan 31

Blues1. You fool. If Brighton want him, they get him. Doh. -3

grow_our_own added 20:35 - Jan 31

Why isn't Dobra in the teamsquad instead of JudgeNolan who have been fairly hopeless this season? 0

ITFCsince73 added 20:36 - Jan 31

Keep up blues 1. They have 3 hours left. If the premier league club wants the L1 player it will happen. If the story is b******s then it won’t obviously happen..... 0

blueboy1981 added 20:40 - Jan 31

Can’t get a game here, but wanted by Brighton - obviously someone knows better than Lambert. 1

Town_Boy added 20:45 - Jan 31

People moaning. The offer couldn’t have been pathetic hence no deal! 0

Facefacts added 21:18 - Jan 31

Agree Dobra is a game changer who should be in or very close to the team. I would not survive as an interviewer as I would have a pop about this and other things. El Mizouni on loan at Cambridge? Bring him back. If you look at the other managers they are actually doing stuff. Whoever said we are too easy a club to play for and manage was right. 5 more years of this? One more midfielder injured and we are scraping the barrell. 0

blueboy1981 added 21:27 - Jan 31

Noted that Rotherham continue to build and strengthen - signed Curtis Tilt from Blackpool, a player we wanted earlier on, but as usual, huffed, puffed, and blew nothing but hot air.

All we do is make excuses whilst Clubs like Rotherham, playing in front of 10,000 less people than us every other week, manage to do the business.

Like it, or not - ambition of the Club has to be questioned, even with us sitting at this level ( 3rd Division ). 7

Michael101 added 21:37 - Jan 31

Bet Marcus is gutted missing out on a few quid for his back pocket. 1

BeattiesBackPocket added 21:44 - Jan 31

It shows that clubs think and know they can buy players on the cheap because they normally do! This offer is derisory at best and not worth it! Good player who’ll be worth a lot more in the next couple of seasons. Agree he should be on the bench at least 1

blueboy1981 added 21:58 - Jan 31

What we see now is Lambert on a coaster, he’s been kept quiet until 2025.

Surely people have noticed the difference in his demeanour since his earlier days of arrival here.

I’m now pretty convinced we will go nowhere with him, now would have been an ideal time all round to make a statement of intent to kick on.

Rotherham have done just that - their tails will be up right now. Timely signing for them, what do we do ? - nowt, but shift a few out, and possible off the pay roll.

We are what we are - and I cannot foresee it changing unfortunately. 2

