Smith and Henderson Extend Bury Loans

Friday, 31st Jan 2020 21:44 Blues youngsters Tommy Smith and Alex Henderson have extended their loans with Bostik Division One North Bury Town until the end of February. The duo, both second-year academy scholars, made their senior Town bows in the Leasing.com Trophy tie at Peterborough in December shortly after joining Bury. Bury manager Ben Chenery said: "Tommy and Alex have done really well for us since they have been here. They are playing regularly, although Alex missed the Tilbury game through injury, but he will be back from this weekend’s game which is a big plus for us. "They are getting vital experience of men's football with us while continuing to train at Ipswich Town, so everyone is benefiting and both lads wanted to come back from another month. "We've got a lot of games coming up in February so we need the numbers. They are learning and developing so both us and Ipswich benefit from the agreement and if they have another successful month with us we will talk to Ipswich about extending that further into March." The pair have been joined at the Denny Bros Stadium by former Blues skipper Carlos Edwards, 41, while fellow scholars Lounes Foudil and Colin Oppong are also on loan. Elsewhere, former Town centre-half Christophe Berra, 35, has joined Dundee on loan from Hearts. Ex-Blues midfielder Stephen Gleeson has left Aberdeen having had his contract cancelled. The 31-year-old joined the Dons in June 2018 after leaving Town. Former Town academy striker Charlie Brown, 20, has joined Belgian side Belgian club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise - who beat the Blues 2-1 in a pre-season friendly in the summer of 2016 - on loan from Chelsea. Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photos: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments