Tractor Girls and O'Neill on Life's a Pitch

Saturday, 1st Feb 2020 09:38 The Tractor Girls and Town's general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill will be among the guests on Saturday’s Life’s a Pitch, which comes live from the FanZone ahead of the game against Peterborough United (BBC Radio Suffolk, 12 midday to 2pm). Host Mark Murphy will be joined by legend-in-residence Terry Butcher, Tractorboy and TWTD's Phil Ham. Ipswich Town Women beat Huddersfield 4-1 at the John Smith’s Stadium last Sunday in the fourth round of the FA Cup to set up a plum fifth round tie away against holders and current Women’s Super League leaders Manchester City. O’Neill will be talking about the January transfer window which closed last night at 11pm with the Blues having made no late additions. Will Town continue their improved home form and beat Posh? Are you happy with the squad coming out of the transfer window? Send your thoughts on those questions or anything else via email, Mark’s Twitter or during the show by phone on 0800 141 2121 or text to 81333 starting your message with SFK. The show can be heard on 95.5FM, 95.9FM, 103.9FM and 104.6FM, and also now on DAB, or online via a widget on this page by clicking here.

Photo: Ross Halls



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments