Ipswich Town 0-2 Peterborough United - Half-Time

Saturday, 1st Feb 2020 16:01 Peterborough United lead Town 2-0 at half-time, Ivan Toney having netted a penalty before Sammie Szmodics profited from a Will Norris error. Cole Skuse returned to the midfield for Emyr Huws in an otherwise unchanged Town side, the Welshman having suffered an ankle injury at Rotherham in the week. Norris continued in goal behind a back three of skipper Luke Chambers, James Wilson and Luke Woolfenden. Luke Garbutt and Gwion Edwards were the wing-backs. In midfield, Skuse joined Flynn Downes with Alan Judge ahead of them behind front pair Will Keane and Kayden Jackson. Teddy Bishop was missing from the bench having suffered a knee problem in training, while Peterborough were unchanged for the fourth successive match. The visitors struck the game’s first shot in the fourth minute but Posh skipper Mark Beevers’s well-struck volley from a half-cleared corner from the left was, rather fortunately for the Blues, hit straight at Norris in the Town goal. But Town soon began to get on top. However, their first effort at goal didn’t come until the 13th minute when ex-Posh wideman Edwards cut in and hit a left-foot strike over. The Blues were forced into a change in the 16th minute when Garbutt, who had undergone treatment a few moments earlier, was forced off and was replaced by Myles Kenlock. Peterborough started to look the greater threat, winning a number of corners, and on 19 Siriki Dembele hit a shot from the edge of the box which was easily snaffled by Norris. In the 22nd minute Peterborough took the lead from the penalty spot. Dembele was played in on goal on the right of the area by Toney and Wilson slid in, catching the striker. Dembele managed an effort at goal as he fell which was stopped by Norris and then cleared by Chambers. The Peterborough players protested but referee Andy Woolmer wasn’t interested until he spoke to his assistant and pointed to the spot. Under the old rules Wilson would have been red-carded for a professional foul but given that he made a genuine attempt to play the ball the defender rightly stayed on. League One top scorer Toney took the kick and rolled it to Norris’s left and into the corner of the net. On 32 Edwards crossed from the right and Kenlock headed well wide as Town looked for an equaliser but two minutes later they conceded a disastrous second. Skuse played the ball back to Norris under no pressure and the keeper tried to take it past Szmodics just to the right of his goal but was dispossessed and the former Colchester man was able to tap the easiest goal he will ever score into an empty net. Town looked to hit back in the 37th minute when Edwards made a mazy run down the right. The Welshman’s cross fell to Judge on the edge of the six-yard box but the Irishman was only able to stab into Posh keeper Christy Pym’s arms. Norris had another shaky moment on 39, failing to hold on to a cross when under pressure on the edge of the box but fortunately the ball fell safely. At the other end, Jackson was hauled to the ground by his neck by Beevers but with referee Woolmer not spotting a foul. Neither side were able to seriously threaten in four minutes of additional time and the half-time whistle was greeted by muted boos from the frustrated Town support. Having conceded the opener via the penalty - which looked a correct decision - the Blues had started to show signs of pushing for an equaliser when Norris was undone by overconfidence inside his own six-yard box, not the on-loan Wolves keeper’s first error in recent games. As half-time approached Town had begun to control the game against a Peterborough side content to sit in their half but without creating a significant opportunity. The Blues will need to pull a goal back soon after the restart if they’ve any chance of taking anything from the game. Town: Norris, Chambers (c), Woolfenden, Wilson, Edwards, Downes, Skuse, Judge, Garbutt (Kenlock 16), Keane, Jackson. Subs: Holy, Donacien, Nolan, Dozzell, Norwood, Sears. Peterborough: Pym, Thompson, Beevers (c), Kent, Ward, Taylor, Brown, Butler, Szmodics, Toney, Siriki, Dembele. Subs: Chapman, Eisa, Knight, Bennett, Boyd, Mason, Jade-Jones. Referee: Andy Woolmer (Northamptonshire). Play Football, Lose Weight

runningout added 16:04 - Feb 1

little respect to Posh, but we are laughable at times. We don’t tend to score more than one so we have a work cut out 2

19781981twtd added 16:09 - Feb 1

Promotion what a joke another gutless showing against a team we should blow away if we are to het promoted we are becoming a joke at every game leaving early had enough of this dross. 1

DifferentGravy added 16:09 - Feb 1

Always felt we had the players to be in a chance of promotion. But those players are dropping like flies. No KVY, Huws, Bishop and now Garbutt. Judge too much of a luxury player at times and Edwards does not contribute enough. We cannot carry players....and then an ageing Skuse and Kenlock (Kenlock!!) On top of that, Lambert is tactically inept.



Manage your expectations folks. Not a chance of automatic promotion now. Best best is to get the players fit, hope we have enough games and points left (against lower table teams) at the end of the season to sneak the playoffs



Gutted 0

blueboy1981 added 16:14 - Feb 1

.... continuing the same cr#p from Tuesday - mid table by May ! 0

BangaloreBlues added 16:16 - Feb 1

Never come cross so many pessimistic so-called supporters in my life.

Why don't you all move to Norfolk. -3

multiplescoregasms added 16:18 - Feb 1

The way we are set up makes me think the play-offs are now highly in doubt. I don't think we have the players, compared to the teams around us, to really push on. Another mistake by Norris, while OUR keeper doesn't get a look in. Just doesn't make sense. 1

blueboy1981 added 16:19 - Feb 1

..... how many men are there in this team ? - very few, but plenty of sick notes.

And a very financially secure Manager, who is showing why he has been moved out wherever he has been since Carrot Road many moons ago. 1

Suffolkboy added 16:20 - Feb 1

Following from home ,BUT well said ‘Bangalore ‘ ,we are there to support through thick and thin — LET’S DO IT!

COYB -1

Kirbmeister added 16:21 - Feb 1

Blueboy. I predicted mid table at the start of the season. Then got a bit carried away. Agree with you I think that’s where we’ll end up. 1

blueboy1981 added 16:22 - Feb 1

BangaloreBlues .... why don’t you expect a bit more ? - acceptable losers are two a penny - thankfully we’re not all that way inclined. -1

BangaloreBlues added 16:26 - Feb 1

Blueboy981

I do not accept losing, but at the same time I don't become all morose and start saying we're going to end up mid-table. You people are NOT true SUPPORTERS.

Do you know what the word SUPPORT means?

Yes, to SUPPORT.

Get a life, seriously you lot are not my fellow town fans.

-1

blue86 added 16:29 - Feb 1

Well, really cant see us going up automatically now I'm afraid. Playoffs is surely where we are hoping to finish now! Have a feeling we will still be a league one team again next season. 0

blueboy1981 added 16:29 - Feb 1

Suffolkboy ...... typical - following from home. You haven’t paid to watch then, therefore easy for you to accept.

Think about the people who pay £30 to watch such rubbish from so called ‘professionals’ on BIG money.u -2

blueboy1981 added 16:32 - Feb 1

BangaloreBlues ...... get a life yourself loser. -2

runningout added 16:35 - Feb 1

Myles Kenlock needs to look at his game and improve it. To do well against us all you need is bit of aggression and nouse, a few wind up merchants and your there 0

blue86 added 16:39 - Feb 1

BangaloreBlues - we all support the club and want the best for the club. I hope and pray we go up auto, or worst case via the playoffs. The thing is though we haven't beaten one of the promotion rivals really have we? Does being a true supporter mean you expect to win every game but dont care if we dont? Sometimes fans express their concerns, but we ALL support the club. In a way, I wish we had more away games left rather than home games! The home forms not happening for whatever reason. 2

BangaloreBlues added 16:46 - Feb 1

Blue86..

Don't you see the patterns?

When we win we're "going to win promotion" and everyone's a hero.

When we lose we're "going to end up mid table, our players are crap, our manager is the worst, the owner makes bad decisions."

All I see on here are little kids throwing their toys out of the pram, who expect us to win every game. Football is not like that.

I don't see these people who are regurgitating the second scenario above as "supporters" at all.

Sorry, but that's the way it is.

We had a bad day at the office, that's all. Time to look to the next game and hope we can win. But this lot on here think it's the end of the world and the hatred they spew out against players, manager, and owner just makes ME want to throw up.

I've said my piece, nothing more needed. 1

runningout added 16:48 - Feb 1

Some away games have shown weaknesses too.. ie: Lincoln in League. We were fortunate in cup game. Still looking forward to Sunderland next week for some obscure reason. 0

norfolkbluey added 16:54 - Feb 1

Nobody should be surprised at this but everyone should disappointed!. The writing has been on the wall for sometime because we are not scoring goals. Simples! Playing Skuse nice but past it and Norris in goal......why and then to leave out Norwood yet again beggars belief but hey we are not allowed to question PL. I have said over and over that you score more than you concede and you win matches. The strike record recently has been woeful and the defence therefor become apprehensive and wobbly. It doesn't take a genius to work this one out. PL take the blinkers off and earn your money. I love the Town but something has to be done quickly or we are going to slip further down this league. Scoring the odd goal here and there is not going to improve our position. Something is wrong with our tactics for all our forwards to be off form together. I am so so disappointed with our form for sometime now. Its here we go (or not) yet again. One step forward and two back. Just what is going on? All the staff and players need to take a hard look at themselves at the end of this game. Supporters pay good money to see this and they deserve more!!!!!!! 1

norfolkbluey added 16:55 - Feb 1

Dozzells_Bobblehat added 16:59 - Feb 1

Blue boy shut up you arrogant pratt -2

DifferentGravy added 17:09 - Feb 1

Bangaloreblue -



Its got nothing to do with 'when the sun is shining everythings great'



Its based on the performances on the pitch. Losing 1-4 at home and the manner of performances against all top eight does not fill with one with belief. Do we continue to support the team.....yes. Do we have the right to complain about lack of investment, performance, tactics.......yes.......or is this a dictatorship and we should all smile all the time and never moan. Turn it in, youre boring me -1

blueboy1981 added 18:44 - Feb 1

Bobblehat - another sick name caller, hope you’d be brave enough to back it up ?????

If I needed to name call - it would be face to face with the person, NOT from behind a keyboard. 0

