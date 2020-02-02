Ipswich Town 1-4 Peterborough United - Highlights

Sunday, 2nd Feb 2020 13:24 Highlights of Town’s 4-1 home defeat to Peterborough United via the club's official YouTube account. Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Bluearmy_81 added 13:41 - Feb 2

Joke club. #thanksevans 2

DifferentGravy added 14:08 - Feb 2

For all the good work the defence has done in recent games.......they were disastrous goals to concede and smacked of last season. Listening to everyone say how good a team Rotherham and Peterbro are.......you hoof the ball straight back to the opposition/mistakes of your own making..........the other team are gonna look good! Poor Flynn...having to do it all on his own now!



Ive never been happy with Norris's distribution, i wasnt happy with the way he dealt with balls into the box v Rotherham and he wrapped up the game for them in a bow with that mistake. Time for Holy.



Norwood......start him. Puts himself about, wins headers, creates problems for opposition and scores goals....very simple. When Keane can do that perhaps he will have a case.



Gutted 3

Cakeman added 14:12 - Feb 2

I looked at the highlights but I think the wrong video has been loaded!

Who are the team in Blue shirts? I don’t recognise them. Is this a Sunday league team instead of Ipswich? 1

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 14:26 - Feb 2

Shouldn’t that be ”lowlights”? 2

scottrock added 15:17 - Feb 2

Spot on Absolute Gravy. Holy and Norwood have to start the next game. 2

ElephantintheRoom added 15:31 - Feb 2

Lowlights comment earlier sums it up. Bit unfortunate for Peterborough to concede a penalty fot a clean tackle in the box as well. 0

TimmyH added 16:47 - Feb 2

2nd and last goals were comical... 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments