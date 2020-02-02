Edwards: Posh Defeat Has Hurt Everyone at the Club

Sunday, 2nd Feb 2020 18:08 Wing-back Gwion Edwards admitted Saturday’s 4-1 home defeat to his former club Peterborough United has hurt everyone at the club. Edwards was one of the few Blues players to come out of the game with much credit as Posh picked up their first win at Town in 60 years and their first ever league victory at Portman Road. “It’s not nice to lose any game but to lose at home like that in front of our home fans has really hurt us and hurt the fans, it’s hurt everyone at the club,” Edwards said. “We need a reaction now and go again. “I’m not going to say what’s been said [in the dressing room], we keep that to ourselves but it’s obvious that it wasn’t good enough. “In the first half we were actually playing well, I thought. I haven’t seen it back but a few people said it was a penalty, I’m not too sure, but I think it was. “That changed the game and then we’ve gifted them another goal. But even then we were still actually getting a lot of the ball, we were creating chances and I think we’d got the next goal then we’re actually still in the game but they’ve put the game to bed and that’s not good enough from us.” Reflecting on what was a an evenly-balanced first 20 minutes, he added: “I don’t remember chances that they actually created, I think we dealt with what they were throwing at us and then [Siriki Dembele] has gone down for the penalty. “That’s changed the game, then we’ve gifted them another goal and the next goal is crucial, we’ve got to get it and we didn’t.” Regarding Will Norris’s error for the second goal, Sammie Szmodics having taken the ball off the on-loan Wolves keeper inside his six-yard box, Edwards said: “Everyone makes mistakes, even at the top level, you see it in the Premier League, people make mistakes. “It’s not ideal, you’d like him to kick it away, but you’ve got to put your arm round him, get your head up and we go again. “We’ve obviously tried to go again, we haven’t had the reaction we needed, they’ve got the goal and it’s changed the game completely and we’re chasing it.” He added: “Will’s been brilliant for us in goal, he’s made some really top saves that have kept us in games and probably won us games this season. Tomas [Holy] as well, when he’s played he’s been brilliant. “We’ve gifted them a goal, it happens, it’s a mistake but now we need a reaction this week and we go again at Sunderland.” Looking ahead to the visit to the Stadium of Light, he said: “Every game’s tough from the start of the season to now and it’s going to be even tougher from now in, they’re going to come thick and fast and we’ve got to react now, dust ourselves off, put this game behind us. ‘We’ve got to go again this week, work hard and turn up on Saturday and have a reaction.” Town, who are down to fourth, five points off the top, haven’t won a game against a team currently in the top eight, drawing six and losing four. Asked why he thinks that’s the case, Edwards said: “I’m not sure, I don’t look at the stats so I didn’t know that. “As I say, we’ve got to react, every game’s a big game and you can’t think you’re going to win the game coming into it, we’ve got to do better. “Today, I think in the first half we were playing well and if we’d nicked a goal we’d probably have put the game to bed ourselves and we’d probably go on to win. “But, as I said, [the penalty] changes the game, now we need a reaction this week, we’ve got to turn up on Saturday. “The fans are brilliant for us, home and away, so hopefully the travelling fans on Saturday can come home with three points.” The 26-year-old could empathise with supporters after such a disappointing afternoon: “Of course, we’ve all got frustrations, everyone, fans, us, everyone. It’s hurt us all, we’re all in it together, so they’ve got to stick by us, we’ve got to stick by them and we go again and have a reaction Saturday and get the three points. “There’s a long way to go and we’re still right in it. It’s not a crisis. We need a reaction, every game’s big from now on and we’ve got to turn up every game from now until the end of the season, there’s no reason why we still can’t do it.” Edwards will miss the trip to Wearside having picked up his 10th booking of the season, which means he is subject to a two-game ban. “It was a bit of a soft one to be fair, I’ve not really touched him, but what can you do?” he reflected ruefully. “I’m not going to say too much on it, I’ll probably get done. “It’s one of those things. I’ve not really touched him, he’s done down really softly and it’s cost me two games now. “It’s really frustrating. I think of the yellows I’ve had, some were yellows and some haven’t been yellows, but the referees on the day have decided they were and no one can do anything about that. “But it’s cost me and it’s cost the team because I’ve had a good run of games and now I’m out for two games. “But we’ve got replacements to come in, they’ll come in, the manager will pick his team and I’ll be ready to go when I’m back in.” Edwards, primarily a winger, says he’s got to grips with playing at right wing-back the more he has played there. “I’ve had a run of games, and as a team we have as well, we’ve got better and better after Christmas apart from the last two games, which have hurt us,” he said. “We’ve got to react now, go again, the boys who go up to Sunderland will have that reaction and obviously I’m ready to go when the ban’s up.” He added: “I’ve played on the left all my career and when I have played wing-back I’ve played left wing-back. “But I’m right-footed so there’s no reason why I can’t play right wing-back. ITFCsince67 added 18:12 - Feb 2

Sadly the club has been on a life support machine for about 10 years. Jumped from one great next hope to another with the same sad result. The common denominator is ME. He owns the club and is only preparing to put in what he feels he can afford. We as Town fans can take it or leave it. PL came in and his PR was anything better than I ever seen at Town or anywhere else sadly this has not been backed up on the pitch. Yesterday was as bad as under MM against home to Hull (0-3?). PL and the players seem to have no style of play bar a straight long ball. We lacked pace (all bar KJ) confidence, communication (3rd goal). Even the catering queue had a better formation and that was still poor. We are being told we have the best squad, really? Who would any club buy from us except FD.

Life at ITFC is what it is... bang average.

Sad times. 8

dirtydingusmagee added 18:13 - Feb 2

lol its Gwion's turn ,at least Lamberts fair and lets em all have a go . 7

dirtydingusmagee added 18:14 - Feb 2

more free pints coming up .

2

bluejacko added 18:20 - Feb 2

And what will change?

Not a lot. 3

silkcutblue added 18:22 - Feb 2

After reading this I've come to the conclusion that we we of course go again lol utter drivel 3

Suffolkboy added 18:29 - Feb 2

Then actually DO something about it ; in fact do a lot of things a lot better : less after match inquests , more satisfactory reflections !

COYB 1

Dolphinblue added 18:32 - Feb 2

Well played Edwards......keep going Coyb 🐬 1

jas0999 added 18:33 - Feb 2

It’s all becoming so predictable. Lost me when he said ‘Will’s been brilliant for us in goal’. No he hasn’t. Will has been very poor and as a loan, shouldn’t be playing above our own player, who is a better keeper. As baffling decision as the one ME made by giving Lambert a five year deal! 8

norfolkbluey added 18:47 - Feb 2

This is a very low point inn ITFC illustrious history. I think all the fans have said enough to make it clear to ME&PL that enough is now enough of the ridiculous post match comments made by the players and the manager. The writing on the wall has been clear for everyone who goes to the games that the team are clueless as to win any match comfortably. Goals scored negligible goals against far too many. Wrong players picked, far too many; appropriate and deserving players left on the bench again too many. Tactics inept. Problem, manager bereft of ideas. This left for too long means mid table at the end of the season in a league we should not even be in. Leaving the better players out will demoralise not just those deserving players but also the fans. We are beginning to be a pushover and predictable. COYB and pull together or we'll sink like a stone for the times they are a changing to quote Bob Dylan. 3

brittaniaman added 18:56 - Feb 2

We will miss our Regular Wing backs for the next 2 games with Edwards Suspended and Garbutt injured (how long we do not know) So PL. if you did not have a Tactical Headache before yesterday you certainly have got one now ??



Mick Mills said after the Lincoln game he would be happy with 3 draws from the next 3 games, well we have lost the first 2 and waiting to see what happens for the 3rd. how right he was when you think about it !!! 0

Doctor_Earman added 19:35 - Feb 2

Looks like Edwards is the poor soul chosen this week to offer up the usual claptrap after a defeat. Yawn. 2

ThaiBlue added 19:41 - Feb 2

I see lots of the games in thailand and what i see does not get me on the edge of my seat or excited.team has no shape rythum or style and a leader.looks like the players look at each other to pass the buck when things are bad which has been most of the season.A good manager should be able to get the best out of average players but mr lambert does not seem able to do.cannot see it changing,we have to accept we are an average side going nowhere.clubs supporters deserve better alot better,if they dont try to fix its going to be a downward spiral with fans leaving the club we all really love,hope things change for the good of everyone. 2

ChrisFelix added 19:41 - Feb 2

Watching the highlights showed me what I knew last season. Chambers is past it & Skuse has a negative effect on the midfield. As for the goalkeepers it reminds of when Mccarthy thought Gerken was our no 1 1

cat added 19:53 - Feb 2

Theres no denying that yesterday limp performance hurt. It’s still in our hands to finish top 6 but I’m not convinced Lamberts got what it takes. Motivation appears to be missing along with many of our players. Why not take a gamble on the likes of Dozzell, Dobra & Nolan to see if they can create something, cause our forwards and midfielders appear completely out of SYNC. Whoever he chooses next week, I don’t want to see Norris or Skuse anywhere near the starting 11.

2

herfie added 19:58 - Feb 2

Yesterday’s abysmal performance needs no post-match ramblings from anyone at the club. Turning up, giving a performance worthy of the shirts you wear, and getting a result at Sunderland, will serve as the most credible language you or anyone else can use. Less sorrowful words, more positive action please. 3

Pencilpete added 20:02 - Feb 2

My only problem is PL coming out and defending these $hit show performances..."it happens" - well it bl00dy shouldn't simple as that.



I'm sick to the back teeth of hearing things are 'ok' , they arnt we are in danger of finishing mid table with the best squad in the league. I'm not going to blame anyone or point fingers because quite frankly I'm fed up of doing it. Collectively at ITFC there is a general acceptance of failure and thats why we will only talk about putting it right at Sunderland and then go up there and get turned over 3-0.



When these performances happen the manager should be ripping them a new ar$whole not making excuses for them and the players should be having a good long hard look in the mirror 3

Cakeman added 20:08 - Feb 2

Very well said Herfie. 0

Edmundo added 20:13 - Feb 2

There is a definite acceptance of mediocrity still at our Club, and a major part is the lack of true leaders. In the past 0-2 at half time I would think we had a chance of at least a draw. Absolutely no chance nowadays. No true characters with leadership qualities. 0

ringwoodblue added 20:30 - Feb 2

Well Gwion you obviously drew the short straw this week on giving the lame post-match interview. Well, you won’t personally be able to do anything to redress the situation for the next two matches as you are suspended so you will be sat watching the games just like us poor fans who have to suffer this embarrassment week in week out.



Just like last season it’s the hope that’s kills you and at the moment there is still hope that we can secure promotion but with every week that goes by it’s looking less realistic. 0

Northstandveteran added 20:33 - Feb 2

I must admit, I've said this is the lowest day I've had as an Ipswich fan 3 times this season.

Accrington, Exeter reserves, then yesterday.

I've given up saying

" How much worse can it get?

It just keeps getting worse. 0

You need to login in order to post your comments