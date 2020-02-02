Tractor Girls Back on Top Of the League

Sunday, 2nd Feb 2020 19:58 Ipswich Town Women returned to the top of FAWNL Division One South East after defeating table-propping Kent Football United 4-0 at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe on Sunday afternoon. Blue Wilson gave the Tractor Girls the lead in the third minute, Anna Grey added the second on 33 before Zoe Cossey netted seven minutes later to make it 3-0 at the break. Eloise King made it 4-0 in the 62nd minute to complete a comfortable victory. Next Sunday, the Blues, who are a point ahead at the top with AFC Wimbledon not in action today, face Actonians at Rectory Park (KO 2pm). Town: Williamson, Hubbard, Wilson, Egan, Thomas (Biggs 61), Crump (c), King, Cossey, Rossiter (Pannifer 69), Cooper (Peake 82), Grey. Unused: Peskett, Sutherland. Att: 190. Play Football, Lose Weight

