Dobra and Morris in U23s at Colchester

Monday, 3rd Feb 2020 11:52 Armando Dobra and Ben Morris will be among those involved as the U23s face Colchester United at their Florence Park training ground this afternoon (KO 1pm). The young Blues, who have won their last three matches, are currently seventh in the Professional Development League Two South table with the U’s ninth. Colchester’s U23s are coached by ex-Town youth player, academy coach and boyhood fan Richard Hall. Ex-Blues youth player Omar Sowunmi has been named in their XI. Admission is free but with no parking available at Florence Park. Play Football, Lose Weight

MrTown added 12:07 - Feb 3

Armando Dobra should be in the first team, it is a joke that he isn't. 3

Radlett_blue added 12:44 - Feb 3

Will Dougal & Mr Rusty be in the Colchester team? 0

grow_our_own added 12:59 - Feb 3

Lambert's midfield has, for the most part, been awful this season. Alan Judge and Jon Nolan are fast becoming the new Jonathan Douglas and Giles Coke. The difference is, Mick McCarthy had little choice. What's your excuse Lambert? We have Dobra, Dozzell and Bishop. I'm increasingly coming to the opinion, he has no justification, other than his judgement is suspect. His favourites aren't prime-time. 2

BlueySwede added 13:30 - Feb 3

A bit unfair, grow_our_own..Dozzell has been given chances but rarely taken them in my opinion. Bishop has been injured (and is injured again?). Maybe Dobra deserves a chance (have seen too little of him to have an opinion), but you can´t say that Lambert doesn´t give young players a chance. 1

grow_our_own added 13:53 - Feb 3

"Dozzell has been given chances but rarely taken them in my opinion". Has he? We went 13 games without scoring from open play in NovDec. Our midfield wasn't creating chances. These returned with Dozzell's brief reintroduction. Dozzell has one mediocre game and he's dropped for 10 games. Judge and Nolan have been awful all season. Bishop wasn't starting when he was fit. Lambert played his crap loanee Giorgiou ahead of our promising young talent: Dobra and El Mizouni, who he's now dumped out on loan.



It will be quite an achievement for Lambert to fail to get this squad promoted from League One. Not many managers would achieve such a feat. 0

