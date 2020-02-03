CNet Training New U23s Sponsors

Monday, 3rd Feb 2020 13:47 Bury St Edmunds-based technical education company CNet Training will sponsor Town’s U23s until 2022. The University of Suffolk were last year’s sponsor but this season the U23s’ shirts have been blank until now. CNet is the world’s largest technical education provider dedicated to the digital infrastructure industry; the network cable infrastructure and the data centre sectors. They are the only industry-dedicated education provider awarding internationally recognised qualifications and professional certificates in areas including fibre optic cable installation, wireless, internet connectivity, intelligent buildings, network design, and designing and managing data centres. “We are delighted to be working with CNet Training over the next three years,” Town’s director of sales Rosie Richardson told the club site. “Not only will they feature on the front of the U23s’ team shirts, CNet will have branding located around the stadium and will also feature on the club’s ‘honesty flags’, a new initiative where we will supply children in the family enclosure with flags to wave to support the team at home games.” CNet CEO Andrews Stevens added: “CNet Training has a long association with local football and this is an extension to our commitment to supporting the game. “We enjoy being involved with the club and the academy, they really do support their players as they progress and blossom into future stars. “But, this is not just about company branding for CNet, we are keen to give back to the community so we’re scoping plans to work closer with the academy to allow players to also learn about the digital infrastructure sector and further expand their skills into network cable installation, a sector that has many career opportunities and a skills shortage. “With more new knowledge and skills under an academy scholar’s belt, it will allow them more choices for their future career as and when they may need it.” Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



MrTown added 13:53 - Feb 3





Big Investment on the horizon surely Revolutionary.Big Investment on the horizon surely 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments