Ticket and Travel Details for Tractor Girls' Trip to Manchester City

Tuesday, 4th Feb 2020 15:04 Manchester City have confirmed the ticketing details for Ipswich Town Women's historic fifth round FA Cup tie at the Etihad Campus on Sunday 16th February (KO 1pm). Tickets cost £6.50 for adults and £4.50 for under-16s with travelling Town fans advised to book in Block 7 in order to be seated together. Tickets are available from City here. The first supporters' coach making the trip to the North-West has already sold out with seats selling quickly for the second. To book a place please email Info@itfcwomen-supporters-travel-group.com before 10pm on Sunday.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: Ross Halls



ArnieM added 15:53 - Feb 4

Good Luck Tractor-Girls 👍👍 0

therein61 added 16:25 - Feb 4

All the best Girls at least you are playing Man City I remember when the mens side played them!!!! 0

OzzieOsbourne added 17:11 - Feb 4

And beat them!

Can always dream 🤞🤞🤞 0

