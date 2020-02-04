Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Ticket and Travel Details for Tractor Girls' Trip to Manchester City
Tuesday, 4th Feb 2020 15:04

Manchester City have confirmed the ticketing details for Ipswich Town Women’s historic fifth round FA Cup tie at the Etihad Campus on Sunday 16th February (KO 1pm).

Tickets cost £6.50 for adults and £4.50 for under-16s with travelling Town fans advised to book in Block 7 in order to be seated together. Tickets are available from City here.

The first supporters’ coach making the trip to the North-West has already sold out with seats selling quickly for the second. To book a place please email Info@itfcwomen-supporters-travel-group.com before 10pm on Sunday.

Photo: Ross Halls



ArnieM added 15:53 - Feb 4
Good Luck Tractor-Girls 👍👍
0

therein61 added 16:25 - Feb 4
All the best Girls at least you are playing Man City I remember when the mens side played them!!!!
0

OzzieOsbourne added 17:11 - Feb 4
And beat them!
Can always dream 🤞🤞🤞
0


