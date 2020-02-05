Donacien Looking Forward to Sunderland Trip

Wednesday, 5th Feb 2020 16:28 Full-back Janoi Donacien is hoping to return to the Blues’ line-up for Saturday’s game against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. Gwion Edwards has recently been operating at right wing-back but the Welshman is suspended for two games having picked up his 10th booking of the season at the weekend, while Kane Vincent-Young is not expected back after his groin surgery until later this month. "Sometimes you're in the team and sometimes you're out of it. That's football," the St Lucia-born defender told iFollow Ipswich. "With Gwion being out I might get a look-in and these are the games I want to be playing in. "I've always said wherever the gaffer wants me to play, I'll do it to the best of my ability. The team is what matters. "We won at the Stadium of Light when I was on loan at Accrington last season, so I'd love to repeat that. "We know it'll be tough, though, because they're a big team and they'll be up for it. "It's an opportunity for us to start winning games again and we're looking forward to it." Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photos: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

2



SamWhiteUK added 17:03 - Feb 5

We need to pass the f*cking ball and not just lump it up all the time. Any moron can see that, apart from PL, it seems 0

davidsuperg added 17:20 - Feb 5

Think it's time to also give sears and Norwood a start up front with Bishop just behind them too. -3

TractorCam added 17:29 - Feb 5

Shame he picked up that injury at Portsmouth as was playing well at that time, hope he gets his chance again. 2

Buryblue78 added 17:34 - Feb 5

SamwhiteUK

I think you're half right there

We do need to pass it better like we did against Lincoln

But we also need to be strong and fight when needed

The last two games we've hoofed it and been weak

Obviously a losing combination

I'd hope they can all see that!

Maybe I should have been a rocket scientist Instead of a plumber!? 2

TimmyH added 17:40 - Feb 5

Although Edwards was one of the few that played okay against his former club he has largely been underwhelming this season considering we picked him up from Posh from league one to play in the Championship and now he's back at the same level he's been lucky to have so many starts (shows the lack of quality in our wide players other than Garbutt). Hope Donacien takes his chance and even if he does PL won't be starting him in a 3-5-2 anytime soon. 3

norfolkbluey added 17:41 - Feb 5

If only KV-Y was available because we are a different and attacking team when he's in the team. Quite obvious since his injury the team has been bereft. I do hope Holy is in goal and Norwood is up front because he drives the forwards on. COYB boys. 6

cat added 17:46 - Feb 5

If he plays at full back like he did under hurst then he’ll do ok. Edwards has generally done ok at wing back but I’d prefer to see him further forward when he returns. 4

runningout added 17:50 - Feb 5

You would have thought we could cope easily with a few injuries. Time to get stop waffling about confidence and “should ofs” and get on with it 2

spanishblue added 17:53 - Feb 5

If Norris or should I call him Doris plays after last weekend I give up, I can only assume Lambert wants the sack 3

blueboy1981 added 18:13 - Feb 5

Spanishblue - wouldn’t you ? knowing full well you would walk away with the guaranteed pay off of a five year Contract .... ??

That’s a huge burden for Evans, and the Club, to carry now he’s given it - a poll with supporters would I guess have resulted in 80% against that, at least. 1

blueboy1981 added 18:15 - Feb 5

Nice one Janoi - you’re more than capable of holding your place anywhere in League 1.

A good RB for sure. 2

blueboy1981 added 18:25 - Feb 5

Let’s not run away with two many suggestions as to team selection - remember Lambert is still Manager, and likely to be, along with his contract, bizarre tactics, gibberish, team selection, and stubbornness.

Don’t expect miracles against against Sunderland - but hope is eternal.

0

ipswichfann679 added 18:31 - Feb 5

Safe to say we have lost this one then. Norwood and holy should also be getting a start

0

WhoisJimmyJuan added 18:48 - Feb 5

Anyway, if most of the players put less effort into talking and more into playing, we might get some far king results! Too little desire shown by too many in front of so many resulting in so little. I think. 3

Saxonblue74 added 18:58 - Feb 5

Glad he's looking forward to it, I'm not!! 1

ITFCsince73 added 19:07 - Feb 5

Blueboy. The club, 10 months ago, gave Chambo a 2 year contract extension.

That tells me they have no idea. A very long extended Lambo contract confirms that.

It will cost millions now to rid Lambo.

And a captaincy that has failed over 7 years, regardless of what happens this season.

It carries on next season as well.



All very concerning. 5

Dozzells_Bobblehat added 19:22 - Feb 5

ITFC - at the start of the season you were all doom and gloom , a few weeks ago we were going to storm the league , and now it's back to woe is me . Talk about fickle 0

ITFCsince73 added 19:30 - Feb 5

Bobble it is what it is. A lots happened since Aug 19. Or not happened.

Whatever way you look at it. 0

DifferentGravy added 19:35 - Feb 5

No Bobblehat, thats nonsense. It certainly wasnt doom n gloom on here........neither were we all talking about storming the league when he started playing a consistent team.



People were fairly optimistic at the start of the season, i remember because i was one of the few being overly vigilant in my outlook.



Many of us were fed up with the rotation policy more than anything else. Lo and behold, he stuck with the same team and results improved, we were all chuffed with that. But no one was getting carried away because we hadnt beaten a top eight team.



Fans are now expressing their frustration because we STILL havent beaten a top 8 team, been humiliated in last two games, heard the same old tripe and, despite the injuries mounting up, the owner decided not to free funds up to cover the shortfall in January transfer window....which may be our undoing.



Get your facts right. 1

Dozzells_Bobblehat added 19:40 - Feb 5

Different gravy I have got my facts right so maybe you should check yours . I was referring to ITFCSINCE73 , and if u note he/she hasn't argued that point . He actually said something along the lines of " no one can touch us " a few weeks back , and at the start of the season was predicting we would struggle .

So before u start gobbing off get your own facts right . -1

ITFCsince73 added 19:41 - Feb 5

Bobble all town supporters are fickle to a degree.

Lied to. Given false hopes, and in general let down.

It’s what supporting the modern day ITFC is all about.

But all town supporters aren’t really fickle at all.

As there’s always reason to change ones opinion. 0

ITFCsince73 added 19:45 - Feb 5

Bobble. When I said that along any line....a few weeks back?? Really? -1

ITFCsince73 added 19:52 - Feb 5

Just for correction Bobble. Pre season, not optimistic.

1st few months of the season, thought we was doing ok.

Since Nov/Dec concerning. But still hopeful.

Since end of Jan transfer window, totally peed off.







0

Dozzells_Bobblehat added 20:12 - Feb 5

ITFC - I quote you



"Kiwi we’ve faced anything and everything L1 has to offer.

Nobody can beat us"

1

ITFCsince73 added 20:15 - Feb 5

Bobble. Hope that point has now been argued to your satisfaction. -1

Page:

1

2

You need to login in order to post your comments