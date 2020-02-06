Legend Butcher Set for Town Role

Thursday, 6th Feb 2020 13:28 Blues legend Terry Butcher is set for a coaching position at Playford Road. The club are formulating a role for the former Town and England captain, 61, primarily working in the academy but also having some involvement with the senior players. “Terry is in doing some some stuff with us at the moment,” general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill confirmed. “We’re trying to look at something a little bit bespoke for him, for a number of reasons. One, the icon that he is and the information that he has. “I think he would help the players, the parents, the coaches that we have at the club, the first team as well, there are other areas that he can add assistance to. “I think he has a great relationship with the manager, and from my point of view and [head of academy player and coaching development] Bryan [Klug]’s point of view he has a lot to offer, so it’s about finding a mutual benefit for both parties. “He has a lot of commitments that he’s engaged to so it’s trying to find something that suits him. But he’s in coaching with us at the moment and we hope to put something in place.” Butcher, whose other commitments include his position as legend-in-residence on BBC Radio Suffolk’s Life’s a Pitch, was spotted with Klug at Monday’s U23s game at Colchester. Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

2



Barty added 13:31 - Feb 6

Fantastic player and a great guy. Is he still available to play ? 21

shouldistayorcounago added 13:40 - Feb 6

Regardless of everything else going on at the moment this is great news to hear! 21

herfie added 13:50 - Feb 6

This makes a lot of sense and, whilst wary of bringing back high-profile club ‘legends’, I’ve always advocated that if the benefits are clear and obvious, then it’s a sound decision to make. TB has so much more still to offer - not rooted in the past, but in helping to secure the future for the club that, like us, he clearly loves. Hope something can be arranged. 11

rfretwell added 13:51 - Feb 6

Brilliant news. Now if we can get the Dutch masters back to coach our midfielders at all levels ------. 22

rickw added 13:59 - Feb 6

Great news! 11

dangerous30 added 14:01 - Feb 6

Great news 9

RobITFC added 14:01 - Feb 6

Excellent news, bring your boots Butch! 5

norfsufblue added 14:01 - Feb 6

As a player Terry Butcher is up there with the best and sure has the experience to pass on but as a coach George Burley is far superior so for goodness sake get George involved somehow.. 10

Lightningboy added 14:29 - Feb 6

Now get George Burley in as Director of Football please. 14

ernie added 14:33 - Feb 6

Absolute no brainer; should have been done 10 years ago. 6

algarvefan added 14:45 - Feb 6

Best bit of news for a long time, I always fancied him and Mark Venus as our management team. Foot in the door and in the future, who knows? 5

busterjames1 added 15:05 - Feb 6

Still love to see George Burley given a proper role alongside Butch.The wolf ,Garbs and other younger players would only benefit from working with these guys on a regular basis.Perhaps they could have a word about chambo being past his best as PL does not see it 6

blues1 added 15:23 - Feb 6

Lightning boy. We already have a director of football. That's one of the jobs in Lee Oneills job portfolio of jobs he does at the club. -2

blues1 added 15:26 - Feb 6

Sorry, but really dont get why people think this is such great news. Yes, a great player but, other than doing an ok job at inverness, has been a failure as a manager/coach, wherever hes been. -1

TimmyH added 15:41 - Feb 6

As co-manager alongside Burley?...would have improved us more than PL in the time he has been here. 1

Edmundo added 16:04 - Feb 6

About time. He bleeds Blue and White, and can bring out the on the pitch leadership we desperately lack. 7

therein61 added 16:14 - Feb 6

I can see him as a great motivator and his club status will command respect(unlike the bullying Doig who wrecked all team spirit in his short time here) this is ideal for him as it does not carry the burden of management which I feel was at times had been alien to him he needs to be on the grass!!!! 8

hampstead_blue added 16:18 - Feb 6

Happy days...... 5

blues1 added 16:18 - Feb 6

Timmy. Yes, bcse that combination worked so well with Scotland, didnt it? Took them from the top 10 in the world, down to 45th in a year. -4

runningout added 16:26 - Feb 6

Worries me some people are convinced some ex players or managers are the answer. -4

bugledog123 added 16:33 - Feb 6

Excellent news 1

Pecker added 16:42 - Feb 6

Get him in asap. 1

r2d2 added 16:43 - Feb 6

Burley would have been a far better bet. Mind you, Butch may be able to help that creaky defence out. 7

TractorRoyNo1 added 17:07 - Feb 6

Let's hope he can help them improve on Saturdays defending 4

brendenward35 added 17:31 - Feb 6

After Saturdays game my 85 year old dad said something is wrong with the coaching at the club and made me think the same. Strikers can't score and the midfielders can't pass and as for defenders that another story. With a bit of luck TB can start to get thing right with the coaching side. Good luck TB 10

Page:

1

2

You need to login in order to post your comments