Germany Again in Pre-Season
Thursday, 6th Feb 2020 17:55
Town general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill has confirmed that the Blues will be off to Germany for their pre-season training camp again this summer.
The news comes as little surprise with manager Paul Lambert, who won the Champions League during a spell as a player with Borussia Dortmund, having taken his previous clubs there in the past and the Blues in his first pre-season last year.
“We’re in Germany, yes,” O’Neill said. “We’ve got 10 days and it’s all sorted out and planned.
“The games haven’t been planned or anything like that yet, the fixtures, but we are definitely going to Germany for 10 days in pre-season.”
Last year Town stayed at the Romantik Hotel Aselager Mühle in Lower Saxony where they trained and took part in activities such as paintballing and cycling.
They played a friendly against Paderborn early on, then took part in the Interwetten Cup in Meppen during the final weekend in which they played half-games against Fortuna Dusseldorf and hosts SV Meppen.
It’s far from impossible that the Blues could take part in the Interweppen Cup again with Lambert’s Stoke side having been lined up to compete in it prior to his departure in the summer of 2018.
