Germany Again in Pre-Season

Thursday, 6th Feb 2020 17:55 Town general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill has confirmed that the Blues will be off to Germany for their pre-season training camp again this summer. The news comes as little surprise with manager Paul Lambert, who won the Champions League during a spell as a player with Borussia Dortmund, having taken his previous clubs there in the past and the Blues in his first pre-season last year. “We’re in Germany, yes,” O’Neill said. “We’ve got 10 days and it’s all sorted out and planned. “The games haven’t been planned or anything like that yet, the fixtures, but we are definitely going to Germany for 10 days in pre-season.” Last year Town stayed at the Romantik Hotel Aselager Mühle in Lower Saxony where they trained and took part in activities such as paintballing and cycling. They played a friendly against Paderborn early on, then took part in the Interwetten Cup in Meppen during the final weekend in which they played half-games against Fortuna Dusseldorf and hosts SV Meppen. It’s far from impossible that the Blues could take part in the Interweppen Cup again with Lambert’s Stoke side having been lined up to compete in it prior to his departure in the summer of 2018. Play Football, Lose Weight

TractorCam added 17:57 - Feb 6

Hooray, finally something good out of his mouth today. 2

Moisha added 18:23 - Feb 6

Last summer was a great success.... I don’t mean the football but the drinking and socialising



Same again please!! 1

runningout added 19:18 - Feb 6

Brill 0

tazdac added 20:07 - Feb 6

Lambert has won the Champions League? He’s never mentioned it ;o) 1

BlueArrow added 20:36 - Feb 6

Hope they get a package holiday tour sorted for the fans that would like to go this year 0

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 04:19 - Feb 7

ok by me 0

Doctor_Earman added 06:39 - Feb 7

Get Thomas Cook on it...oh. 1

Pecker added 09:36 - Feb 7

Looking forward to it already. 0

