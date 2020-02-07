U18s Host Bristol City

Friday, 7th Feb 2020 10:01 Town’s U18s host Bristol City at Playford Road on Saturday morning (KO 11am). The young Blues will be looking to bounce back from last week’s 4-3 defeat at Coventry City in which their goals were scored by Matt Healy and Michael Bareck (2). The side coached by Adem Atay are currently sixth in Professional Development League Two South with the Robins third. Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments