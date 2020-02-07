U18s Host Bristol City
Friday, 7th Feb 2020 10:01
Town’s U18s host Bristol City at Playford Road on Saturday morning (KO 11am).
The young Blues will be looking to bounce back from last week’s 4-3 defeat at Coventry City in which their goals were scored by Matt Healy and Michael Bareck (2).
The side coached by Adem Atay are currently sixth in Professional Development League Two South with the Robins third.
