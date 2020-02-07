Garbutt and Bishop Out But Huws Fit For Sunderland Trip

Friday, 7th Feb 2020 10:21 Town will be without Luke Garbutt and Teddy Bishop due to injury - in addition to the suspended Gwion Edwards - for Saturday’s trip to Sunderland but Emyr Huws is available having missed last week’s defeat to Peterborough. Garbutt, Town’s third-top scorer with six goals, was subbed in the first half of last week’s 4-1 loss to Peterborough and Lambert says the on-loan Everton man won’t be fit for the visit to Wearside. “It’s not as bad as we first thought, so that’s the plus side of it. But he’s out for this one,” he said. “It’s his thigh, he’s got a thigh strain. “He’s been great. I think his game has got better and better, his assists, his goals and his delivery. It’s certainly a blow, but it’s somebody else’s opportunity.” Lambert, who will almost certainly pick Myles Kenlock at left wing-back, says Tuesday’s trip to AFC Wimbledon will also probably come too early for Garbutt: “I think he’ll be a doubt that one.” Edwards will miss two games having picked up his 10th booking of the season against his old club last week with Lambert having been pleased with the way the Welshman has grown into the wing-back role. “It’s somebody else’s opportunity,” he said. “That’s football and I don’t caught up in the disappointment of it, you need luck in football to stay clear of injury and suspension, and you know the consequences if you do get suspended – you’re sitting the stands. But I don’t get caught up in it. It’s somebody else’s opportunity." Janoi Donacien will replace Edwards at right wing-back and Lambert has no qualms about starting the St Lucia-born defender. “He’s done fine,” he added. “Janoi only found his way out of the team because his injury up at Lincoln that day and Gwion had done really well and whatever personnel we put in there or system we’re playing we expect people to go and perform. “You have to [take your chance when it comes along]. I always think it and I always say it, the day you stop looking over your shoulder as a footballer then you’re finished. “You’ve got to look over your shoulder because somebody has to breathe down your neck to take your place. Whether it’s a young guy or experienced guy, you have to look over your shoulder or else you’ll become complacent.” He says Kane Vincent-Young remains on course for a return after his groin surgery at the end of February. “He’s doing okay,” Lambert continued. “He’s doing better than okay actually, he’s doing really really well and hopefully, we’ll see him – hopefully – at the end of the month.” Asked whether any involvement at that stage would be in an U23s game, Lambert said: “It depends how he feels. He’s a naturally fit guy and he’s really looked after himself, he’s got no problem with weight or anything like that at all, so hopefully he’ll be okay. “He was excellent before he got injured. His injury was a blow because of the way he was performing and he settled in really well. But he’ll be back and hopefully by the end of the month.” Huws missed the game against Posh with an ankle injury he had suffered at Rotherham on the previous Tuesday but Lambert says the Wales international is now fit. However, Teddy Bishop, who picked up a knee problem in training, isn’t yet ready to return to the squad. “Emyr’s available for it, Bish is not,” he said. “Jon Nolan’s wife just had a baby the other day, so we’ll see how he feels, he’s been in seeing her and congratulations to them, I think that’s really good. So, we’ll see how everybody is.” Lambert says he’s not sure whether Bishop might be available for the visit to the Dons on Tuesday. “I don’t know,” he added. “Hopefully, he’ll train on Monday and then we’ll see how he is. But with Bish again, it’s the same thing, he has to stay fit.” Defender Josh Earl could return to the 18 having suffered a cheekbone injury in training. “We’ll see how he is with that,” the Blues boss continued. “He’s doing alright, Josh. He’s upbeat with it, so we’ll see how he his.” Asked whether the on-loan Preston man might have to play in a mask, he added: “I think they’re looking at that at the minute, it’s whether you can wear it, I’m not too sure a lot of people like wearing them.” Quizzed on whether youngster Armando Dobra, the subject of a Brighton bid close to the end of the transfer window, can play a part in the final months of the season, Lambert said: “He needs games, Dobs, he needs games. "There are other guys ahead of him and he knows that himself, so he’s only a young kid who I think has got really good potential.” Lambert’s squad suddenly feels somewhat stretched but he reiterated that the absences will give someone else a chance. “That’s football,” he reflected. “It’s somebody else’s opportunity. I don’t care how young you are or how old you are. If you’re a footballer, you’ll be ready when you’re picked.” Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich_Sniffer added 10:31 - Feb 7

We will get stuffed anyway so it doesn't really matter #lambertout -9

essextractorboy93 added 10:49 - Feb 7

I'd be tempted to go to a back four and play Earl at left back and Chambers at right back. Just until Garbutt is back. I just don't think Kenlock is anywhere near good enough for this level. If he left us I genuinely think he'd drop down to National League level. He just doesn't seem to strike the ball properly and has a very strange awkward running style.



Don't mind Donacien on the right so much but will be good to get Vincent-Young back in a few weeks. He and Garbutt can provide a real attacking threat. COYB! 4

algarvefan added 10:54 - Feb 7

Ipswich_Sniffer, that's the spirit keep up with the positives in life. If there is one thing this season has shown in Div1 is that anyone can beat anyone on the day, makes it more exciting to watch. I think we will be there abouts at the end of the season, probably in the play offs I'd have taken that at day one. 4

WhoisJimmyJuan added 11:03 - Feb 7

Unless it's Ipswich Town vs anyone in the top 8. 2

beornioblue added 11:05 - Feb 7

problem is if we do make the playoffs the other three teams will be exactly the ones we haven't been able to beat so far!! that's my worry 6

shakytown added 11:10 - Feb 7

Bishops injured now isn't that a surprise. No wonder we are 100 million in debt when we just pay for benchriders -2

TimmyH added 11:23 - Feb 7

Glad Garbutt's injury isn't that bad and will soon be back as he would be missed and that alongside KVY injured shows you where our strengths have been out wide, good that Huws is back too. 0

Surco72 added 11:48 - Feb 7

Algarve .. "anyone can beat anyone " apart from us against any of the good sides in the league ? 0

Chrisd added 11:50 - Feb 7

PL is right, it gives others the opportunity to shine. They need to grab that chance with both hands. Really hoping Garbutt and Bishop return asap. We miss Garbutt's deliver on set pieces and crosses into the box. He's got real quality in that left foot. 3

Vanisleblue2 added 11:53 - Feb 7

Poor Bishop but time to free up his salary for someone who plays 1

TrumptonBlue added 11:56 - Feb 7

Not sure who they guys ahead of Dobra might be. 0

PositivelyPortman added 12:11 - Feb 7

Stop p!ssing about Bish ffs.

0

ArnieM added 12:19 - Feb 7

Bishop injured AGAIN!!! 🙄 -1

Nobbysnuts added 12:26 - Feb 7

Forget about bishop. The boy is just a f##cking liability. -1

jayessess added 12:29 - Feb 7

If Bishop's pencilled in to train on Monday, fingers crossed it's just a niggle. Glad Huws is back. With 2 changes guaranteed it's good we can start our best midfield...

2

miltonsnephew added 12:34 - Feb 7

I genuinely think there’s something up with our facilities, we seem to always have players injured.

Mcgoldrick was constantly injured leaves has had a great season at Sheff Utd.

I feel if Bishop left he’d go somewhere stay fit and be a great player.

It’s not the managers or training because they’ve changed.

It’s got to be something with the facilities.

I’m sure we could name more players (other then Mcgoldrick) but cannot at this moment.



Probably why we have so many injuries and why Lambert has said about the upgrades needed. -1

miltonsnephew added 12:36 - Feb 7

Danny Rowe being another one, injured here goes and plays on loan at Lincoln has a great season No injuries. -1

miltonsnephew added 12:41 - Feb 7

Adam Webster and Portsmouth Harrison being two more. -1

miltonsnephew added 12:44 - Feb 7

Tom Adeyemi, Huws being two more!! Constant injuries since being here. -1

miltonsnephew added 12:46 - Feb 7

Collin Quaner, came to us was pretty much constantly injured and unable to recover. -1

VanDusen added 12:48 - Feb 7

Don't panic. We've just lost against the two best teams I've seen all season. What we have shown is we are capable of winning games that we should win unlike some of our rivals. After tomorrow we have nine home games to five away and the homes include Southend, Bolton, MK Dons and Rochdale and I predict we will have too much for all of them... A lot of football to play and if we stay positive we can do it.



Just left on the long journey to the North East right now. COYB! 4

VanDusen added 12:49 - Feb 7

Don't panic. We've just lost against the two best teams I've seen all season. What we have shown is we are capable of winning games that we should win unlike some of our rivals. After tomorrow we have nine home games to five away and the homes include Southend, Bolton, MK Dons and Rochdale and I predict we will have too much for all of them... A lot of football to play and if we stay positive we can do it.



VanDusen added 12:49 - Feb 7

Don't panic. We've just lost against the two best teams I've seen all season. What we have shown is we are capable of winning games that we should win unlike some of our rivals. After tomorrow we have nine home games to five away and the homes include Southend, Bolton, MK Dons and Rochdale and I predict we will have too much for all of them... A lot of football to play and if we stay positive we can do it.



WhoisJimmyJuan added 12:51 - Feb 7

You can say that again. 3

jayessess added 14:38 - Feb 7

@miltonsnephew: think pretty much every club feels like their club's injury record is worse than the rest, but I don't really think it is. Currently we've got 2 long-term injuries from this season - KVY (~4 months) and Rowe (2 months and counting), 2 out from the Summer (Nydam and Lankester) and 2 with minor injuries (Garbutt and Bishop). That's well within the bounds of normal for a squad our size. 1

Page:

1

2

