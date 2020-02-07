Lambert Tight-Lipped on Keeper Decision
Friday, 7th Feb 2020 10:33
Town boss Paul Lambert was keeping his cards close to his chest when he was asked which of his keepers would start at Sunderland on Saturday.
Will Norris has started the last 10 league games but made the error which led to Peterborough’s vital second goal in last week’s 4-1 defeat to Posh having also made one or two mistakes in earlier matches.
Tomas Holy has waited patiently in the wings having been the first-choice earlier in the season.
Lambert says he has decided who will start between the sticks at the Stadium of Light.
“Yes, I know who will play and I know the team that’ll play, so we’ll see how everybody is this morning and then I’ll tell them this morning,” he said.
Asked directly who was going to get the nod on Wearside, Lambert joked with a reporter: “You! The lads will know tomorrow who’s going to start.”
Does Holy feel he deserves his chance? “I don’t know. He found himself out the team, Will came in and did really well for us and there was never a problem.
“He might think now there might be a chance for him to play, so [we've got] two good goalkeepers."
Lambert dismissed suggestions that there is pressure to field Norris from his parent club Wolves with it being commonplace for clubs to have to pay a greater share of loan players’ wages if they’re not playing.
“No,” he said. “Wolves have been really good and I know them up there so they’ve been really good and there’s nothing like that in place.”
Photos: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 269 bloggers
Wing Wonders (Part Two) by ElephantintheRoom
As the sixties morphed into the seventies, wing wonders at Portman Road were a bit like London buses. Four had come along at once, though in truth one or two (like those same London buses) were also easy to miss.
2019/20 - Grating Expectations by tractorboykent
A lot of comments at the moment would suggest that we are in the midst of a(nother) crisis. Whilst the league table doesn’t reflect that, the perception is likely more based on our own expectations of where we’d be at this stage.
Wing Wonders (Part One) by ElephantintheRoom
It’s a curiosity of Town’s great years that the two big successes – winning the league under Alf Ramsey and the UEFA Cup under Bobby Robson were based on teams without true wingers.
John Cobbold’s Ace Gardener by ElephantintheRoom
For newer Town supporters perhaps, the name Colin Viljoen has disappeared into the mists of time. But for those of us who started supporting Town in the 60s his name is fondly recalled as a true great. His highlights reel alone (alas it exists only in memory) would mark him out as someone special.
Big Al by ElephantintheRoom
When the Kevin Beattie statue is revealed, I suspect it will be his great pal and fellow central defensive titan, Allan Hunter, who will do the revealing. What will be going through Big Al’s mind I wonder? Sadness at his friend’s passing – but mixed with fierce pride perhaps.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]