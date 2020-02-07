Lambert Tight-Lipped on Keeper Decision

Friday, 7th Feb 2020 10:33 Town boss Paul Lambert was keeping his cards close to his chest when he was asked which of his keepers would start at Sunderland on Saturday. Will Norris has started the last 10 league games but made the error which led to Peterborough’s vital second goal in last week’s 4-1 defeat to Posh having also made one or two mistakes in earlier matches. Tomas Holy has waited patiently in the wings having been the first-choice earlier in the season. Lambert says he has decided who will start between the sticks at the Stadium of Light. “Yes, I know who will play and I know the team that’ll play, so we’ll see how everybody is this morning and then I’ll tell them this morning,” he said. Asked directly who was going to get the nod on Wearside, Lambert joked with a reporter: “You! The lads will know tomorrow who’s going to start.” Does Holy feel he deserves his chance? “I don’t know. He found himself out the team, Will came in and did really well for us and there was never a problem. “He might think now there might be a chance for him to play, so [we've got] two good goalkeepers." Lambert dismissed suggestions that there is pressure to field Norris from his parent club Wolves with it being commonplace for clubs to have to pay a greater share of loan players’ wages if they’re not playing. “No,” he said. “Wolves have been really good and I know them up there so they’ve been really good and there’s nothing like that in place.” Play Football, Lose Weight

Razor added 10:50 - Feb 7

Crikey Lambo this is a no brainer and forget whatever deal you have with Wolves----you are working for the good of ITFC and not them!! 1

chrisswailes added 10:51 - Feb 7

“I don’t know. He found himself out the team, Will came in and did really well for us and there was never a problem"



What planet is he on? 2

TimmyH added 11:25 - Feb 7

For the life of God!...START Holy, if not we all know PL is playing him due to a clause in the Norris contract. 1

norfolkbluey added 12:06 - Feb 7

Looks like the general consensus is Holy. I think if you asked, most would be in agreement. Holy intimidates forwards by his size and attitude. Just because Norris is from a premier side doesn't mean he is as good as Holy. Why do the supporters seem to realise this and the manager doesn't! Same with Norwood. To get out of this league you need to have some players who are big and capable of bullying. Sorry but look at the sides who have beaten us. We want and need to be out of this league as quickly as possible. In the prime years we had this combo. The mindset has to be winning even if its not always pretty to look at. Beatty and Hunter didn't always win friends with the opposition but they got the job done. Over time we have had many legends at this club and we need these types of players again now. So, COYBs! 3

Kickingblock added 13:03 - Feb 7

I will not be surprised if Will Norris gets the nod.

He has to prove that he has learnt and is moving forward. Starting Tomas Holy would seem the sensible way to get Norris out of the firing line but starting Holy at Sunderland (could be rusty) does need good consideration.

I'm glad it's not my call as the manager could be damned whoever he selects.

An away win if you please. 1

brendenward35 added 13:09 - Feb 7

Anyone from the North East going to the game?

0

Berkshire_Blue added 15:08 - Feb 7

Yes Brenden, lots of Sunderland fans 0

Dolphinblue added 15:43 - Feb 7

Holy in...Norwood in....no Skuse....COYB 0

cat added 17:02 - Feb 7

I rate Norris big time but after a couple of howlers it’s time to give Holy a chance. Lamberts shown in the past that his selections are normally based merit, so it should be a no brainer. 0

Westy added 17:55 - Feb 7

I'm blue in the face with this - it has to be Holy. I feel Lambert has already lost a lot of credibility over this. At the start of the season I was looking forward to seeing Holy - 6'9", the tallest in the English Football League and one of the tallest in World football - in our team that has lacked height for the last several seasons. He did well and has done nothing to warrant being dropped. Along comes Will Norris who declares he has come to Ipswich as he needs regular first team football that he will get here. I thought mmmmm, this is going to be a problem and so it has proved. Subsequently, he says he is here to stay and here to play. Holy is our keeper, committed himself to the Club by signing a contract and frankly has been short-changed. 1

Doctor_Earman added 19:04 - Feb 7

''Will Norris has started the last 10 league games but made the error which led to Peterborough’s vital second goal in last week’s 4-1 defeat to Posh having also made one or two mistakes in earlier matches.''



One or two other mistakes? Sorry but that's absolute BS. I can count on two hands the amount of mistakes Norris has made - he may of got away with a few of them but they're still mistakes which could've cost us. The admin need to stop spinning things to make them seem less bad than they actually are. We've had enough of Evans'/O'Neill's sh!te already, please make sure TWTD doesn't follow in the same vain! 0

Dissboyitfc added 19:24 - Feb 7

Send Norris back, play Holy, its the easiest decision Lambert has to make this weekend! 0

NorfolkBlue39 added 19:59 - Feb 7

It has to be the ‘Holy One’ #bigczechinthenet 1

