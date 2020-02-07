Lambert: Butcher's Return Great for the Club
Friday, 7th Feb 2020 10:54
Blues boss Paul Lambert says legend Terry Butcher’s return to Town in a new coaching role is great for the club.
The 61-year-old will be coaching academy players in a new position created especially for him but Lambert also expects the former England and Town captain to have some involvement with first-team players.
Asked about Butcher joining the set-up at Playford Road, Lambert said: “Brilliant, I think it’s great for the club. I think Terry and other guys, as I said before, Warky, Mick [Mills], George [Burley], Russell [Osman] and all of those guys, Matty Holland, people like that were disengaged from the football club, never felt welcomed.
“And I think it’s important for the football club, I’d always say that’s important for a football club that’s got a history, and they had it.
“Every big club I’ve been at has always been the same, and I think it’s important that you have those iconic people around about the club because if you lose that you’re losing everything.”
Quizzed on what Butcher can bring to the club, Lambert joked: “He brings in great chocolate biscuits! Even if Terry just walked about the place, kids should know what’s in front of them, that’s for sure.
“Even the experienced guys should know what’s in front of them and what he’s done for the club and what he was being England captain and all these sorts of things — and playing up at my old rivals up the road.
“He’s a good guy, and we have a bit of banter with the Celtic-Rangers thing, so I think him walking about, as I say with any of the legends or iconic figures walking about here, they should be welcomed and people should know what those guys have done, and I think that’s important.”
With the role being open-ended Lambert says Butcher could spend time talking to first team players.
“Even Terry being about the place guys can go up and talk to him, maybe sit down with a cup of tea with him, ask about his experiences.
“Even I do that with him, sit and have a cup of tea and ask about the 1990 World Cup and things like that when England unluckily got knocked out. I had my Scotland shorts on!
“And the great Gazza, dear oh dear what a player he was. But what a World Cup that was and Terry was part of it and obviously Sir Bobby Robson.
“It was a great World Cup, a great place to play, Italy, and being with him and asking different questions is brilliant.
"And I’m 50 years old, so if there’s a younger guy here I’d certainly tell him to speak to him about football.”
Butcher will be talking about his return to Town - 44 years since he first joined the club as a teenager in 1976 - on Saturday’s Life’s a Pitch on BBC Radio Suffolk (midday to 2pm).
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 269 bloggers
Wing Wonders (Part Two) by ElephantintheRoom
As the sixties morphed into the seventies, wing wonders at Portman Road were a bit like London buses. Four had come along at once, though in truth one or two (like those same London buses) were also easy to miss.
2019/20 - Grating Expectations by tractorboykent
A lot of comments at the moment would suggest that we are in the midst of a(nother) crisis. Whilst the league table doesn’t reflect that, the perception is likely more based on our own expectations of where we’d be at this stage.
Wing Wonders (Part One) by ElephantintheRoom
It’s a curiosity of Town’s great years that the two big successes – winning the league under Alf Ramsey and the UEFA Cup under Bobby Robson were based on teams without true wingers.
John Cobbold’s Ace Gardener by ElephantintheRoom
For newer Town supporters perhaps, the name Colin Viljoen has disappeared into the mists of time. But for those of us who started supporting Town in the 60s his name is fondly recalled as a true great. His highlights reel alone (alas it exists only in memory) would mark him out as someone special.
Big Al by ElephantintheRoom
When the Kevin Beattie statue is revealed, I suspect it will be his great pal and fellow central defensive titan, Allan Hunter, who will do the revealing. What will be going through Big Al’s mind I wonder? Sadness at his friend’s passing – but mixed with fierce pride perhaps.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]