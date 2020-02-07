Lambert: Butcher's Return Great for the Club

Friday, 7th Feb 2020 10:54 Blues boss Paul Lambert says legend Terry Butcher’s return to Town in a new coaching role is great for the club. The 61-year-old will be coaching academy players in a new position created especially for him but Lambert also expects the former England and Town captain to have some involvement with first-team players. Asked about Butcher joining the set-up at Playford Road, Lambert said: “Brilliant, I think it’s great for the club. I think Terry and other guys, as I said before, Warky, Mick [Mills], George [Burley], Russell [Osman] and all of those guys, Matty Holland, people like that were disengaged from the football club, never felt welcomed. “And I think it’s important for the football club, I’d always say that’s important for a football club that’s got a history, and they had it. “Every big club I’ve been at has always been the same, and I think it’s important that you have those iconic people around about the club because if you lose that you’re losing everything.” Quizzed on what Butcher can bring to the club, Lambert joked: “He brings in great chocolate biscuits! Even if Terry just walked about the place, kids should know what’s in front of them, that’s for sure. “Even the experienced guys should know what’s in front of them and what he’s done for the club and what he was being England captain and all these sorts of things — and playing up at my old rivals up the road. “He’s a good guy, and we have a bit of banter with the Celtic-Rangers thing, so I think him walking about, as I say with any of the legends or iconic figures walking about here, they should be welcomed and people should know what those guys have done, and I think that’s important.” With the role being open-ended Lambert says Butcher could spend time talking to first team players. “Even Terry being about the place guys can go up and talk to him, maybe sit down with a cup of tea with him, ask about his experiences. “Even I do that with him, sit and have a cup of tea and ask about the 1990 World Cup and things like that when England unluckily got knocked out. I had my Scotland shorts on! “And the great Gazza, dear oh dear what a player he was. But what a World Cup that was and Terry was part of it and obviously Sir Bobby Robson. “It was a great World Cup, a great place to play, Italy, and being with him and asking different questions is brilliant. "And I’m 50 years old, so if there’s a younger guy here I’d certainly tell him to speak to him about football.” Butcher will be talking about his return to Town - 44 years since he first joined the club as a teenager in 1976 - on Saturday’s Life’s a Pitch on BBC Radio Suffolk (midday to 2pm). Play Football, Lose Weight

shakytown added 11:08 - Feb 7

Perhaps he can teach Chambo how to defend properly along with the rest. 0

CraigEdwards added 11:20 - Feb 7

This is the best signing for our club in years . His knowledge , experience and honestly with bring a massive boost thoughout the club. My only surprise it's taken this long. 4

Carberry added 12:00 - Feb 7

This all sounds a bit vague doesn't it? Smacks of a bit of PR to keep the customers happy. 0

Foreverdon_Blue added 14:06 - Feb 7

This is great news and can only benefit the club. He is someone who all the players, not just the young ones, can look up to! 1

Cakeman added 14:41 - Feb 7

Quite right Foreverdon Blue and It’s not only the players who can look up to him but the supporters too. Obviously a good move to try to keep the supporters onside which is very welcome at this crucial time in our history. 1

TractorRoyNo1 added 17:46 - Feb 7

Butch could make Wolfy into a £60m player 0

Doctor_Earman added 19:07 - Feb 7

PR Paul strikes again! 2

cooper4england added 19:43 - Feb 7

Sorry but I appauld PL for this. To bring someone in with as much if not more experience than yourself, as a boss, is a very humble yet confident thing to do.



Great signing and well done. 1

BlueBanana added 01:38 - Feb 8

Using one of our Hero's as PR stunt! I'm not keen. He will give his opinion which will basically be "the players aren't good enough" and he will be phased out. Hate the PR stench to this. Love TB 0

