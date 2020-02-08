Butcher Talks About New Town Role on Life's a Pitch

Saturday, 8th Feb 2020 11:27 Legend-in-residence Terry Butcher will be talking about his new coaching role at Town on this afternoon’s Life’s a Pitch (BBC Radio Suffolk, midday to 2pm). Butcher will be joined by host Mark Murphy, Tractor Boy and TWTD’s Phil Ham, who will be at the Stadium of Light ahead of the game against Sunderland. Butcher, a former Black Cats player-manager, has been handed a bespoke position primarily working with the academy but also potentially having some involvement with the first team. Do you welcome Butcher’s return to the club? Can the Blues get back to winning ways against the Wearsiders? Send your thoughts on those questions or anything else via email, Mark’s Twitter or during the show by phone on 0800 141 2121 or text to 81333 starting your message with SFK. The show can be heard on 95.5FM, 95.9FM, 103.9FM and 104.6FM, and also now on DAB, or online via a widget on this page by clicking here.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments