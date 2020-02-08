Holy's Return One of Five Changes at Sunderland
Saturday, 8th Feb 2020 14:15
Tomas Holy is among five players returning to the Town team facing Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.
The Czech keeper comes in for Will Norris, who drops to the bench, the on-loan Wolves man having started the last 10 League One matches.
The back three remains unchanged - skipper Luke Chambers, James Wilson and Luke Woolfenden - but there are forced switches of personnel in both wing-back roles.
Gwion Edwards is suspended so Janoi Donacien starts on the right, while Luke Garbutt is out with a thigh strain and Myles Kenlock is on the left.
In midfield, Flynn Downes is again partnered by Cole Skuse with Jon Nolan, whose wife gave birth earlier in the week, in the more advanced role. Alan Judge drops to the bench.
Up front, Will Keane is joined by James Norwood with Kayden Jackson among the subs. Emyr Huws is fit again after his ankle injury and is on the bench.
Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson makes one change from the team which lost 2-0 at Portsmouth last week with central defender Joel Lynch injured and Tom Flanagan taking his place.
Sunderland: J McLaughlin, Willis, Wright, Flanagan, O'Nien, Power (c), Dobson, Hume, Gooch, Wyke, Maguire. Subs: Burge, C McLaughlin, Watmore, Scowen, Ozturk, Lafferty, Semenyo.
Town: Holy, Chambers (c), Wilson, Woolfenden, Donacien, Skuse, Downes, Kenlock, Nolan, Norwood, Keane. Subs: Norris, Earl, Jackson, Judge, Sears, Dozzell, Huws. Referee: Jeremy Simpson (Lancashire).
Photo: TWTD
