Holy's Return One of Five Changes at Sunderland

Saturday, 8th Feb 2020 14:15 Tomas Holy is among five players returning to the Town team facing Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. The Czech keeper comes in for Will Norris, who drops to the bench, the on-loan Wolves man having started the last 10 League One matches. The back three remains unchanged - skipper Luke Chambers, James Wilson and Luke Woolfenden - but there are forced switches of personnel in both wing-back roles. Gwion Edwards is suspended so Janoi Donacien starts on the right, while Luke Garbutt is out with a thigh strain and Myles Kenlock is on the left. In midfield, Flynn Downes is again partnered by Cole Skuse with Jon Nolan, whose wife gave birth earlier in the week, in the more advanced role. Alan Judge drops to the bench. Up front, Will Keane is joined by James Norwood with Kayden Jackson among the subs. Emyr Huws is fit again after his ankle injury and is on the bench. Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson makes one change from the team which lost 2-0 at Portsmouth last week with central defender Joel Lynch injured and Tom Flanagan taking his place. Sunderland: J McLaughlin, Willis, Wright, Flanagan, O'Nien, Power (c), Dobson, Hume, Gooch, Wyke, Maguire. Subs: Burge, C McLaughlin, Watmore, Scowen, Ozturk, Lafferty, Semenyo. Town: Holy, Chambers (c), Wilson, Woolfenden, Donacien, Skuse, Downes, Kenlock, Nolan, Norwood, Keane. Subs: Norris, Earl, Jackson, Judge, Sears, Dozzell, Huws. Referee: Jeremy Simpson (Lancashire). Play Football, Lose Weight

BossMan added 14:20 - Feb 8

Good to see Holy back. 6

LWNR2013 added 14:21 - Feb 8

Nothing too drastic there then 👍 0

phil_itfc_brown added 14:29 - Feb 8

Keane and Norwood upfront - i like this combo, Jackson done well but i think Keane is better at hold up play. Good to have one of our own in goal never understood why we put a loanee in front of the capable Holy??!! glad Huws is fit! COYBS!!! 3 points back to second........ 5

jas0999 added 14:36 - Feb 8

Great news that our keeper is playing above a loan.



... do we have enough creativity in that team though? 3

blue86 added 14:38 - Feb 8

Holy back in goal, and Norwood starting is the right decision imo. Praying for 3 points 🙏 coyb. 3

heathen66 added 14:43 - Feb 8

Really, I hope I am wrong but a 5 man defence and a holding CM looks as though we intend to go for a point. and Lump it forward

Why drop Jackson ?

The only people to come out of the P'boro game with any credit was Downes, Edwards (susp) and Jackson (dropped).

Huws if fit is a must imo as he gives our midfield drive and purpose.

Glad to see Holy back but he may be in for a busy afternoon.



I really do hope I am wrong and manage to get the 3 points but the team selection does not suggest this.

COYB !!! 1

cat added 14:43 - Feb 8

Best team under the circumstances. Win today then its sends a message of intent, lose and drop out of top 6, don’t even want to think bout it. 2

DifferentGravy added 14:46 - Feb 8

Agree with some of the comments but we are carrying Kenlock/Skuse and you cant carry players at this level 1

blue86 added 14:47 - Feb 8

Jas0999 I was thinking the same about the creativity! Thing is, our most creative players are prob garbut and vincent young and they are both injured. Judge hasn't done much really so should be on the bench, Nolan isn't really a number ten so will prob be more a flat central midfield, rather than 2 holding plus nolan cam. God I hope we get the three points! Think today is a huge game! Coyb 0

Ryorry added 14:56 - Feb 8

Thank heavens for that! 0

