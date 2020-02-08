Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Tractor Girls' Game Postponed
Saturday, 8th Feb 2020 23:21

ITFC Women's game away against Actonians on Sunday afternoon has been postponed due to the expected dangerous conditions caused by Storm Ciara.

The Tractor Girls' next match is now their historic FA Cup fifth round tie away against current holders and Women's Super League leaders Manchester City in a week's time.

Play Football, Lose Weight
Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.
Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight.

Photo: Dave Francis



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2020