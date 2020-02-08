Tractor Girls' Game Postponed
Saturday, 8th Feb 2020 23:21
ITFC Women's game away against Actonians on Sunday afternoon has been postponed due to the expected dangerous conditions caused by Storm Ciara.
The Tractor Girls' next match is now their historic FA Cup fifth round tie away against current holders and Women's Super League leaders Manchester City in a week's time.
Photo: Dave Francis
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]