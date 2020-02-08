Tractor Girls' Game Postponed

Saturday, 8th Feb 2020 23:21 ITFC Women's game away against Actonians on Sunday afternoon has been postponed due to the expected dangerous conditions caused by Storm Ciara. The Tractor Girls' next match is now their historic FA Cup fifth round tie away against current holders and Women's Super League leaders Manchester City in a week's time. ❌ POSTPONED ❌



After discussions with @ActoniansLFC and the @FAWNL, the decision has been made to postpone tomorrow’s game due to the expected dangerous conditions caused by #StormCiara



See you for the huge game in Manchester next Sunday! 🔵⚪️🔵🚜#ITFC pic.twitter.com/Qhbe97TdlT — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) February 8, 2020 Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: Dave Francis



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments