Sunderland 1-0 Ipswich Town - Highlights

Monday, 10th Feb 2020 09:31 Highlights of Town’s 1-0 defeat at Sunderland via the club's official YouTube account. Play Football, Lose Weight

Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Suffolkboy added 09:48 - Feb 10

Are our diets wrong , insufficient nutrient , too much pasta etc ?— my word we looked slow and almost baffled in the second half !

Certainly lacking in initiative and urgency ,and competence in crucial areas ; chances to score go without result for any one of a number of reasons !

For the defence it’s a morale blow each and every time ; defend as well as you can , but expect the opposition to present a threat and actually score BUT then to find your side lack the ability and power to reply is ,for the team ,and for the supporters devastating !

Plainly the wrong choice of word publicly would be not right ,but our coaches have some real work to do !!DO IT soon !

COYB 0

eddiespearitt03 added 11:28 - Feb 10

Who was Chambers marking when that ball came back in for their goal ? 0

markytitfc added 11:45 - Feb 10

Why does brenner wooly always seem to be more excited when the opposition score? 1

brendenward35 added 12:00 - Feb 10

Nearly all of our players slowed 2nd half and they just ran wild lucky not to lose 3-4 nil, so yes I would question fitness and age as we've got 30 year old defenders who are slow. Kenlock looked completely lost and 2 stone heavier surely someone better than him in the squad. Think time for some of the youngsters to step up as if you look at the Sunderland team it's full of young players with pace. 0

ChrisFelix added 12:20 - Feb 10

Saw a very rare sight, Skuse actually in the oppositions penalty box !!! 0

