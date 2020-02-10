U23s Host Watford

Monday, 10th Feb 2020 11:00 Town’s U23s host Watford at Playford Road this afternoon (KO 1pm). Brett McGavin, Ben Morris and Allan Viral are among those set to be involved against the Hornets, who currently lead Professional Development League Two South with the Blues seventh. The side coached by Gerard Nash and Chris Hogg are unbeaten in their last four matches, three wins prior to a 2-2 draw at Colchester a week ago. Forward Armando Dobra will miss today’s game as he serves his one-match ban following his red card against the U’s. Play Football, Lose Weight

