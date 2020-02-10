Earl: There's No Reason Why We Can't Go and Win This League

Monday, 10th Feb 2020 16:08 Loanee Josh Earl is convinced Town can still go up automatically despite surrendering a top-six place when they lost 1-0 at Sunderland on Saturday, a third successive defeat by a promotion rival. The 21-year-old Preston defender, who arrived during last month’s transfer window, made his debut as a substitute for Janoi Donacien at the Stadium of Light just three minutes before Chris Maguire struck an 81st minute clincher for the Black Cats that saw them leapfrog Town and claim sixth spot. But despite that setback, which leaves Paul Lambert’s men trailing leaders Rotherham by eight points, Earl is adamant Town can recapture their Championship status over the remaining 14 games of the current campaign. He said: “A massive part of me wanting to come here was the fact that I rate Ipswich as the best side in this league. Okay, we’re struggling for a bit of form at the moment but we still have every chance of going up automatically, never mind via the play-offs. “With the players we’ve got and the way the manager wants us to play, there's no reason why we can't go and win this league. It is so tight that if you go and win two on the bounce you could be right at the top again. “Looking on from the bench, I thought the lads played really well in the first half at Sunderland. If we had taken some of our chances it would have been a different game and if we play that way in the rest of the games coming up then we’ve got every chance of winning most of them.” Earl said the mood in the Town camp remains upbeat, adding: “You can’t let the mood get down because then you’ll lose the next game and the next one after that. "It’s not like we’ve got to come in and start pointing fingers. Of course we’re disappointed – we’ll have a go at each other after the game and say ‘Come on we’ve got to do better’ – but we can’t get disheartened.” Next up for Town is tomorrow’s trip to South London to face AFC Wimbledon, who proved stiff opposition at Portman Road earlier in the season. Not only did they grab the lead before half-time, they held on until nine minutes before the end when James Norwood equalised and were still looking good for a point when Kayden Jackson grabbed a dramatic stoppage-time winner. Wimbledon are currently fourth from bottom, six points above the drop zone, but have only lost four of their 15 home league games this season. That form suggests it might be a more difficult task than their position in the table suggests, although Earl sees it as a must-win game for Town. He added: “I think every game from now until the end of the season is pretty much a must-win game. They are all massive games. If we want to go up automatically we’ve got to win quite a few out of the 14 we have left. “We’ve left ourselves… I wouldn’t say an uphill battle, because there are so many games still to be played. “It’s so tight around the top of the league that if we win two games on the bounce, I don’t know, you could see us go all the way to the top or something like that. "After losing three on the trot this has to be considered must-win. But we won’t be focusing on that – we just have to play our game and we’ll get the job done.” After Saturday’s defeat Town boss Paul Lambert said that if his players can repeat their dominant first-half display in their remaining fixtures they will win more than they lose. Earl continued: “I’d agree with that. I think we’ve got every chance and to finish in the top two is definitely still the target.” Play Football, Lose Weight

Tufty added 16:12 - Feb 10

Mmmmm

Don't share his optimistic assessment 2

Upthetown1970 added 16:17 - Feb 10

I can give you a reason we wont win this league. LAMBERT!!! 2

warksonwater added 16:20 - Feb 10

Who knows? 8 points to the top is a heck of a stretch, but 5 points less so. 9 of our last 14 games are at home which doesn't say a lot considering our home form, but most of those are very winnable, the only really 'big' sides being Coventry and Portsmouth (albeit we have to break 'that' record sometime). All to play for I say. Still wouldn't rule out automatic, has still got to be our aim. My hunch is still 6th, which is what I predicted at the start of the season. Who knows after that? Gonna be a lottery. 0

Tractorboy1985 added 16:27 - Feb 10

So we’ve now got a loan player coming out with all the spin who’s played 30 minutes since being here! You ain’t good enough mate and nor are 80% of the players we have! Bolton didn’t want you but you’re good enough for Evans as you’re cheap! Pi$$ poor league and we are struggling! Playoffs at the very best! Fans will leave in there droves next season if we don’t go up and then we will just become a league 1 side full stop! When will fans realise Evans needs a push.. he needs to hear this is not acceptable for ITFC! Under invested for 5 odd years and this is the consequence! Horrific owner who’s ripped the life and soul out of the club! Sad times! 2

OliveR16 added 16:31 - Feb 10

There is, indeed, no reason why we can't win this League.



SO WHY THE ******* ARE WE NOT LOOKING LIKE DOING SO? 2

ernie added 16:40 - Feb 10

This is getting ridiculous now 1

bugblatter added 16:41 - Feb 10

Wasn’t he the defender who turned his back on the shot that Sunderland scored from, instead of throwing himself in front of it?

0

meekreech added 16:45 - Feb 10

The supporters who thought relegation would be the answer to sorting out the club will soon realise that it is not the wanted outcome. It is beginning to look as if the future is being a league 1 club for some considerable time . Much as I hate the idea the way we are going makes that the only outcome. 1

herfie added 16:48 - Feb 10

Oh dear, another blue-clad talking head sent in to bat for the cause! Sadly, however, methinks he’s got his ‘A’s’ confused: ability and ambition! But got to admire the optimism, and have to hope that actions speak louder than the torrent of words and good intentions that seem to flow almost daily from the club.



Just beat those damned Wombles tomorrow, lads! Simples😀 0

Saxonblue74 added 17:00 - Feb 10

Statistically correct, but the level of our performances recently suggests otherwise unfortunately. Would need spectacular failure among all teams in the mix to hand it to Town. 0

Henrietta_R_Hippo added 17:01 - Feb 10





Please!!!



Mathematically there isn't of course...but:







Dear Mr. Earl: Just to name ONE reason, beside the super club-WITHERING owner Marvelous Marcus himself, well there is a tactically inept & cluelessly "just for the sake of it" rotating (except Captain Calamity of course! Doh!) motormouth talking dude in the manager seat... who gets found out & embarrassingly outsmarted pretty much EVERY time we meet a top 8 side, if not from the get-go then certainly with his on-the-field *much brighter* opposite number's 2nd half adjustments!









PS: But additionally "funny" that this interview also appear to be in some rather stark contrast to always suuuucking-up-to-Marcus EADT's appalling!!! journalistic article & podcast a few hours ago named: "Would it be better if Town wasn't promoted this season???" HaHaHaHa HaHaHaHaPlease!!!Mathematically there isn't of course...but:Dear Mr. Earl: Just to name ONE reason, beside the super club-WITHERING owner Marvelous Marcus himself, well there is a tactically inept & cluelessly "just for the sake of it" rotating (except Captain Calamity of course! Doh!) motormouth talking dude in the manager seat... who gets found out & embarrassingly outsmarted pretty much EVERY time we meet a top 8 side, if not from the get-go then certainly with his on-the-field *much brighter* opposite number's 2nd half adjustments!PS: But additionally "funny" that this interview also appear to be in some rather stark contrast to always suuuucking-up-to-Marcus EADT's appalling!!! journalistic article & podcast a few hours ago named: "Would it be better if Town wasn't promoted this season???" -1

Radlett_blue added 17:02 - Feb 10

"the way the manager wants us to play"? OK, we played well at Sunderland for 45 minutes. But in plenty of games we've resorted to abject hoofing. Is that how the manager wants us to play? 0

Northstandveteran added 17:02 - Feb 10

Give the kid a break.

We know the situation.

Not his fault. 1

thundercat added 17:24 - Feb 10

If we had taken some of our chances, that's the story of ITFC is it not, it does seem that our strikers could not hit the inside of a barn if they stood inside it 0

BlueBlood90 added 17:35 - Feb 10

There is one reason.....We’re s**t 0

dirtydingusmagee added 17:48 - Feb 10

he hasn't been here 5 minutes, and taken a knock to the head !. 0

