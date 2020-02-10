Community Trust Day on Saturday

Monday, 10th Feb 2020 16:55 Town have designated Saturday’s game against Burton Albion Community Trust Day with fans asked to Bring a Pound to the Ground to donate to the club’s charitable arm, which was relaunched in August. Volunteers will be outside Portman Road and in the FanZone collecting money for the Community Trust which has made significant progress since its return, six years after the club severed ties with its Charitable Trust.



Head of community Jason Curtis said: “We’re working with 6,000 children and vulnerable adults a week.



“It’s vital for the continuity of the football club that we’re present in the community. “First and foremost, it creates a fan base. We’re creating positive role models through our coaches and children are becoming more and more interested with the club.” Like the Charitable Trust before it, the Community Trust is largely responsible for much of its own funding and Curtis says the cash raised on Saturday will make a significant impact.



“Any finances that are generated from Community Trust Day will be vital,” he added. “It’ll allow us to up skill existing coaches, recruit additional coaches and buy new equipment that’ll enable us to enhance our offering.” Town have a number of events planned for Saturday including three pre-match coaching sessions run by Trust coaches in the FanZonefrom 12.30pm - 1pm, 1pm - 1.30pm and 1.30pm - 2pm. The sessions are free for children, just turn up on the day and speak to the coaches.



The club has sent out 2,000 tickets to every player in the Trust’s development centre, while Trust representatives will be flying the flag and forming a guard of honour as the players emerge from the tunnel ahead of kick-off. In addition, at half-time Beccles Wildcats will be taking part in the Portman Penalty Prize.



Those not attending the Burton Albion match who would like to make a donation to the Trust can do so via the button at the top right of the Trust’s website. Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments