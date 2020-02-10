Community Trust Day on Saturday
Town have designated Saturday’s game against Burton Albion Community Trust Day with fans asked to Bring a Pound to the Ground to donate to the club’s charitable arm, which was relaunched in August.
Volunteers will be outside Portman Road and in the FanZone collecting money for the Community Trust which has made significant progress since its return, six years after the club severed ties with its Charitable Trust.
“First and foremost, it creates a fan base. We’re creating positive role models through our coaches and children are becoming more and more interested with the club.”
Like the Charitable Trust before it, the Community Trust is largely responsible for much of its own funding and Curtis says the cash raised on Saturday will make a significant impact.
Town have a number of events planned for Saturday including three pre-match coaching sessions run by Trust coaches in the FanZonefrom 12.30pm - 1pm, 1pm - 1.30pm and 1.30pm - 2pm. The sessions are free for children, just turn up on the day and speak to the coaches.
