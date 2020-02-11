Legend Butcher Aiming to Inspire Blues Youngsters in New Role

Tuesday, 11th Feb 2020 12:37 Blues legend Terry Butcher says he hopes he can inspire the club’s younger players in his new role back at Town. Butcher, 61, has been handed a bespoke position at Playford Road working with academy youngsters but is also expected to have some involvement with the senior side. “It’s just nice to be back, it’s nice to be in a working football club again,” the former Blues and England captain told BBC Radio Suffolk’s Life’s a Pitch on which he will remain the legend-in-residence despite taking on his new role with Town. “I joined the club at 17 back in 1976, 44 years ago, so it’s come full circle in many respects. “It is nice to get on the training field with youngsters, I’ve always liked working with youngsters, I got my youth licence many years ago, I was a youth coach up in Scotland. “I’ve done the lot really, reserves and first team, internationals with George [Burley and Scotland], so I have a lot of experience. “Hopefully I can pass it on but they’re very good, the younger players especially, I must give them full credit, they want to learn. They’re very keen, they’re very focused and concentrated, not quite like some of the Chinese players I tried to coach out there [in his previous job as defensive coach at Guangzhou R&F]. There is a big difference with that. “It’s refreshing, they’re at the start of their careers and I’m in the twilight of mine but hopefully I can say one or two things. “Paul Lambert was the one who instigated this and then [general manager of football operations] Lee O’Neill followed it up but hopefully, according to Paul and Lee, maybe I can help with one or two things with the first team as well. “But at the end of the day you don’t want to tread on any toes, it’s just nice to be there.” He added: “I think Paul and [academy head of player and coaching development] Bryan Klug especially want to get some of the experienced players back because it’s all about heritage, it’s all about passing on the legacy of the club. “Everybody’s at the club for a certain period. The club will carry on after we’ve finished and it’s about what you do and what you can inspire and hopefully we can inspire a few younger players.” Play Football, Lose Weight

sushiboy added 12:54 - Feb 11

You might have a word with some of the older players while you’re at it, Terry... 0

