Earl Handed Full Debut at Wimbledon

Tuesday, 11th Feb 2020 18:56 Josh Earl is handed his full Town debut at left wing-back as the Blues make three changes for their first ever game at Kingsmeadow against AFC Wimbledon. The on-loan Preston man, who came on as a sub at Sunderland on Saturday, replaces Myles Kenlock, who drops to the bench, while Emyr Huws comes into the midfield trio for Jon Nolan, who is also among the subs, and Kayden Jackson is up front alongside James Norwood with Will Keane on the bench. Former Blues midfielder Shane McLoughlin is named in the AFC Wimbledon line-up. AFC Wimbledon: Day, McLoughlin, Thomas, McDonald, O’Neill, Osew, Hartigan, Reilly, Sanders, Pinnock, Pigott (c). Subs: Trotter, Wagstaff, Roscrow, Rudoni, Lamy, Guinness-Walker, Wood. Town: Holy, Chambers (c), Wilson, Woolfenden, Donacien, Skuse, Downes, Huws, Earl, Norwood, Jackson. Subs: Norris, Nolan, Judge, Dozzell, Kenlock, Keane. Referee: Craig Hicks (Surrey). Play Football, Lose Weight

HALLSJ added 19:02 - Feb 11

Someone with knows he has a real chance to make an impact, come on Josh 1

Kingfisher49 added 19:04 - Feb 11

Looks a good balanced side tonight. Up to the players to go out and do the job of getting three points. If they play well they should look to be playing on Saturday. If they do not it is looking like a mid table finish. 1

grow_our_own added 19:04 - Feb 11

Better than starting the Nolan-Judge goal prevention officers I suppose, but is Huws & Skuse in the same midfield going to pick holes in their defence? Give Dobra or Dozzell a run of games in Bish's absence IMO, they'll only get better. 0

cat added 19:04 - Feb 11

Liking it, will be interesting to see how Earl performs. Need to win this one to inject some energy into the club. 3

dirtydingusmagee added 19:07 - Feb 11

surely must win with the Loan Ranger in the team .If it go's t#ts up tonight I really will give up hope. COYB 1

jas0999 added 19:08 - Feb 11

Anything less than a win would be very disappointing. Strong team on paper. 1

DifferentGravy added 19:20 - Feb 11

Hmm interesting. Wasnt expecting Lambert to replace Kenlock. Know nothing about Earl but wish him all the best and hope he settles straight in.



Glad that Huws and Jackson are back in. Come on Norwood, get your goalscoring boots on, you can do it!



COYB. May the horse be with you.



1

phil_itfc_brown added 19:23 - Feb 11

i would swap Skuse for Dozzell - we need a little spark.. and he needs game time. Apart from that its got 3 points written all over it!! 1

TimmyH added 19:29 - Feb 11

I wish Lambert would make his mind up about the front 2 he has been on the rotation with them ever since we got Keane, a game we should win tonight so expecting 3 points! 1

tractorboybig added 19:33 - Feb 11

lambert the drowning man 1

