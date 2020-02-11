AFC Wimbledon 0-0 Ipswich Town - Half-Time

Tuesday, 11th Feb 2020 20:43 James Norwood hit the bar close to the end of the half but Town and Wimbledon remain level at 0-0 at the break. Josh Earl was handed his full Town debut at left wing-back as the Blues made three changes from the side which lost 1-0 at Sunderland at the weekend for their first ever game at Kingsmeadow against AFC Wimbledon. The on-loan Preston man, who came on as a sub at the Stadium of Light, replaced Myles Kenlock, who dropped to the bench, while Emyr Huws came into the midfield trio for Jon Nolan, who was also among the subs. Kayden Jackson was up front alongside James Norwood with Will Keane on the bench. Former Blues midfielder Shane McLoughlin was named in the AFC Wimbledon line-up. Town, wearing their Barcelona-style away kit but with yellow socks so as not to clash with the Dons’ blue and with owner Marcus Evans watching from the directors’ box, started positively, dominating the early possession. The Blues continued to play keep-ball with the home side making the occasional foray forward but neither team created an opportunity in a stop-start freekick-heavy first 20 minutes. The game progressed in a similar manner as the 30-minute mark passed with Town still having most of the ball but without being able to break through the Dons sitting back in their half. On 39 Callum Reilly was shown the game’s first yellow card for a foul on Huws 25 yards out. The Welshman took the freekick himself and his low shot, which might have been destined for the corner of the net, caught a defender on the way through and went out for a corner. From the resultant corner, Town went close to going in front. Skuse’s ball in from the left was half-cleared to Norwood, who crashed it against the underside of the bar from 10 yards. The ex-Tranmere man had another go as the ball bounced back to him but his second shot was scuffed wide and the danger was eventually cleared with home fans wondering how it had stayed out. And that was that for a not overly entertaining half in which the Blues dominated the ball but were unable to find a way through the organised Dons happy to sit back. A set piece always looked the most promising route from which Town would create an opportunity and they were unfortunate Norwood’s strike cannoned off the bar. The Blues need to show more guile and up the tempo of their passing - or perhaps go a bit more direct - in the second half if they’re to claim a vital three points. AFC Wimbledon: Day, O’Neill, Osew, McDonald, Thomas, Hartigan, Reilly, Sanders, Pigott (c), Pinnock, McLoughlin. Subs: Trott, Guinness-Walker, Wagstaff, Rudoni, Roscrow, Lamy, Wood. Town: Holy, Chambers (c), Wilson, Woolfenden, Donacien, Skuse, Downes, Huws, Earl, Norwood, Jackson. Subs: Norris, Nolan, Judge, Dozzell, Kenlock, Keane. Referee: Craig Hicks (Surrey). Play Football, Lose Weight

blue86 added 20:45 - Feb 11

Come on town, we need those 3 points! 4

martin587 added 20:47 - Feb 11

More shots on target and get the midfield to create some chances otherwise this match will slip away.Come on. 3

jas0999 added 20:48 - Feb 11

Fingers crossed. Big 45 minutes. Anything less than a win would be disappointing. Playing the team in bottom four! 3

DifferentGravy added 20:48 - Feb 11

Dear oh dear. Really need someone from centre mid to turn and run at their back line, a bit of skill n guile, play a one two with the forwards, draw their defenders out. Skuse just passing side to side. Defence lumping ball for the forwards. Feel so sorry for the front two, no supply at all. Downes been superb so far. Not seen a game this season that is so there for the taking............................................................................................................ 2

DifferentGravy added 20:48 - Feb 11

timkatieadamitfc added 20:51 - Feb 11

OMG I sure hope this is our bad half, 1 shot on target in another dour half

What is the point of Skuse, all he did for first 20 mins was give ball back to Wimbledon it was like 12 playing 10

Didn’t realise Norwood/Jackson were playing until about 25 mins in, ITS NOT ALL THEIR FAULT, WE HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO CREATIVITY IN TEAM WHATSOEVER

Summed up perfectly with last kick of half where Chambers thumped the ball 60 yards to no one under no pressure

Wimbledon are s#it and if we don’t beat these tonight we really are struggling, really disappointing so far 1

SickParrot added 20:53 - Feb 11

5 shots but none on target, so is that was our bad half we might win 1 - 0 but if it was our good half it's a 1 - 0 defeat. 0

Suffolkboy added 20:55 - Feb 11

Please understand the ball needs to actually go in to the net : ITFC seem calamitously incompetent in this aspect !

COYB

0

runningout added 21:09 - Feb 11

We are mugs for paying to watch this yawn fest. Can’t create for toffee 0

ArnieM added 21:11 - Feb 11

People keep banging on about midfield needing to create chances but s appear to miss the blinding obvious that our STRIKERS fail time and time again to hit the target from the shots they take.



It’s a STRIKER PROBLEM !! 0

