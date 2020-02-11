AFC Wimbledon 0-0 Ipswich Town - Half-Time
Tuesday, 11th Feb 2020 20:43
James Norwood hit the bar close to the end of the half but Town and Wimbledon remain level at 0-0 at the break.
Josh Earl was handed his full Town debut at left wing-back as the Blues made three changes from the side which lost 1-0 at Sunderland at the weekend for their first ever game at Kingsmeadow against AFC Wimbledon.
The on-loan Preston man, who came on as a sub at the Stadium of Light, replaced Myles Kenlock, who dropped to the bench, while Emyr Huws came into the midfield trio for Jon Nolan, who was also among the subs.
Kayden Jackson was up front alongside James Norwood with Will Keane on the bench. Former Blues midfielder Shane McLoughlin was named in the AFC Wimbledon line-up.
Town, wearing their Barcelona-style away kit but with yellow socks so as not to clash with the Dons’ blue and with owner Marcus Evans watching from the directors’ box, started positively, dominating the early possession.
The Blues continued to play keep-ball with the home side making the occasional foray forward but neither team created an opportunity in a stop-start freekick-heavy first 20 minutes.
The game progressed in a similar manner as the 30-minute mark passed with Town still having most of the ball but without being able to break through the Dons sitting back in their half.
On 39 Callum Reilly was shown the game’s first yellow card for a foul on Huws 25 yards out. The Welshman took the freekick himself and his low shot, which might have been destined for the corner of the net, caught a defender on the way through and went out for a corner.
From the resultant corner, Town went close to going in front. Skuse’s ball in from the left was half-cleared to Norwood, who crashed it against the underside of the bar from 10 yards.
The ex-Tranmere man had another go as the ball bounced back to him but his second shot was scuffed wide and the danger was eventually cleared with home fans wondering how it had stayed out.
And that was that for a not overly entertaining half in which the Blues dominated the ball but were unable to find a way through the organised Dons happy to sit back.
A set piece always looked the most promising route from which Town would create an opportunity and they were unfortunate Norwood’s strike cannoned off the bar.
The Blues need to show more guile and up the tempo of their passing - or perhaps go a bit more direct - in the second half if they’re to claim a vital three points.
AFC Wimbledon: Day, O’Neill, Osew, McDonald, Thomas, Hartigan, Reilly, Sanders, Pigott (c), Pinnock, McLoughlin. Subs: Trott, Guinness-Walker, Wagstaff, Rudoni, Roscrow, Lamy, Wood.
Town: Holy, Chambers (c), Wilson, Woolfenden, Donacien, Skuse, Downes, Huws, Earl, Norwood, Jackson. Subs: Norris, Nolan, Judge, Dozzell, Kenlock, Keane. Referee: Craig Hicks (Surrey).
Photo: TWTD
