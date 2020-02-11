Lambert: We Targeted Wickham



Blues boss Paul Lambert has revealed he made a loan approach for ex-Town striker Connor Wickham in January but with the 26-year-old Crystal Palace frontman well beyond the club financially. Asked whether he had any regrets about not signing a striker in the January window, Lambert said: “We couldn’t get one. We tried for a lot of guys. I enquired about the lad Connor Wickham, who was here. Dear oh dear, we couldn’t get anyone in. “The ones I did go for, to help the guys, incredible, we don’t have the money to go and do it. “Ideally would we have got people in to help? Aye, we would have but we couldn’t get anybody in that was in our bracket.” Quizzed further on the approach for Wickham, Lambert added: “I enquired about him, [general manager of football operations] Lee [O'Neill] spoke to the agent, but the money was… wow! “It wasn’t just him I looked at, there were a few guys a looked at but the level was incredibly high. “It’s not realistic, we just felt we need a little bit of help in certain areas to try and get us through it but it just never materialised.” However, he says he is confident that the strikers he has at the club are capable of scoring the goals required to climb back up the table and be in the running come May. “They’ve done it before, that’s why I know it’s in them," he said. "We have to take chances when we’re on top.” Play Football, Lose Weight

MrTown added 23:27 - Feb 11

Premier League striker, on Premier League wages.... what was he expecting, to come here and play for £2.40! 1

Coco added 23:28 - Feb 11

The desired headline. 0

im_marcacus added 23:29 - Feb 11

Deflecting from the situation. 1

Girthyguy added 23:29 - Feb 11

Surprised we didn't sign Sancho from Dortmund aswell with all your connections and the fact you won the champions league 500 times in 1 season with them. 2

Carberry added 23:29 - Feb 11

Oh no, not more of this 'we just need a little bit of help' BS. Honestly did he think he was going to get a Premier League player on loan? He's making this stuff up, surely. 1

SingBlue added 23:35 - Feb 11

Seriously is he taking us for idiots! “We are trying...I wanted to sign Bale but he wanted a million a week and for us to build a pitch and putt round the outside of our training pitch... I had to say no” 1

MickMillsTash added 23:39 - Feb 11

Dick ! 0

Sm00411 added 23:40 - Feb 11

Just what our strikers needed to hear to fill them with the confidence they are missing...

0

blueboy1981 added 23:43 - Feb 11

Pull the other leg it squeaks - so called lesser Clubs than us, with only two pennyworth of a playing budget manage to get players in.

Why is it they we always seem to have a problem ? - it’s either bull, or we expect something for literally NOTHING.

1

blueboy1981 added 23:46 - Feb 11

...... bl##dy phone - should read ‘that’ instead of ‘they’. 0

