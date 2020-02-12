El Mizouni on Target for Cambridge

Wednesday, 12th Feb 2020 10:28 Blues midfielder Idris El Mizouni netted his first league goal for loan club Cambridge United last night, a freekick curled into the top corner. The Tunisian international, who is on loan with the U’s until the end of the season, put the League Two side ahead in the 16th minute in their 2-0 win at Scunthorpe. The goal was the 19-year-old’s second senior strike, his first having come for the Blues in the Leasing.com Trophy tie at Peterborough in December. El Mizouni has now made three starts and one sub appearance for the Abbey Stadium club. Elsewhere, Jordan Roberts was in the Gillingham side which won 3-2 at Blackpool before being subbed in the penultimate minute, while Ben Folami made his second appearance from the bench for his loan club Stevenage in the 72nd minute as they lost 3-1 at Bradford. Play Football, Lose Weight

