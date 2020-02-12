Supporters Club Quiz in Beattie's



The Ipswich Branch of the Supporters Club are holding the John Eastwood Memorial Masters Quiz in Beattie’s on Thursday 20th February (doors open 7pm for a prompt 7.30pm start). Teams of four are invited to test their knowledge against other fans. If you want to come and cannot raise a team yourself you will be found one on the night. Two players from the current Town squad will take part in a question and answer session during the intervial and will also be available for photos and autographs. Tickets can be purchased in advance in the FanZone before the Burton game on Saturday between 1.30pm and 2.30pm costing only £2 and will also be available on the night. For further information contact Irene Davey on 01473 412921 or email markeramsay85@gmail.com. Play Football, Lose Weight

