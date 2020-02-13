Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Nydam Out for Season
Thursday, 13th Feb 2020 17:44

TWTD understands midfielder Tristan Nydam has been ruled out for the rest of the season having undergone a minor ankle operation as he continues his recovery from the broken ankle and damaged ligaments he suffered in pre-season at Notts County.

The 20-year-old former England U19 international went under the surgeon’s knife in August and it was hoped he would return to action this month.

However, the Zimbabwe-born, Colchester-based schemer has required further routine surgery to tidy up scar tissue and now won’t be back in action until pre-season.

The academy product, who also operates at left-back, has had a frustrating couple of seasons having featured only once for the Blues in 2018/19 after a half-season loan spell at St Johnstone in which he made only one start and four sub appearances.

Nydam broke into the Town first team early in the 2017/18 campaign and has made 14 senior starts and seven sub appearances for the Blues.

Photo: Pagepix



patrickswell added 17:59 - Feb 13
Get well soon, Tristan. Could still be a chance for him here if Garbutt doesn’t sign.
Suffolkboy added 18:17 - Feb 13
Never mind LG we need to see TN fit again and showing us just what he can do ; he’s a spirited committed footballer prepared to give his all ,and of considerable talent !
Get well and totally fit ASAP!
COYB
