Nydam Out for Season
Thursday, 13th Feb 2020 17:44
TWTD understands midfielder Tristan Nydam has been ruled out for the rest of the season having undergone a minor ankle operation as he continues his recovery from the broken ankle and damaged ligaments he suffered in pre-season at Notts County.
The 20-year-old former England U19 international went under the surgeon’s knife in August and it was hoped he would return to action this month.
However, the Zimbabwe-born, Colchester-based schemer has required further routine surgery to tidy up scar tissue and now won’t be back in action until pre-season.
The academy product, who also operates at left-back, has had a frustrating couple of seasons having featured only once for the Blues in 2018/19 after a half-season loan spell at St Johnstone in which he made only one start and four sub appearances.
Nydam broke into the Town first team early in the 2017/18 campaign and has made 14 senior starts and seven sub appearances for the Blues.
Photo: Pagepix
