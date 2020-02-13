Nydam Out for Season

Thursday, 13th Feb 2020 17:44 TWTD understands midfielder Tristan Nydam has been ruled out for the rest of the season having undergone a minor ankle operation as he continues his recovery from the broken ankle and damaged ligaments he suffered in pre-season at Notts County. The 20-year-old former England U19 international went under the surgeon’s knife in August and it was hoped he would return to action this month. However, the Zimbabwe-born, Colchester-based schemer has required further routine surgery to tidy up scar tissue and now won’t be back in action until pre-season. The academy product, who also operates at left-back, has had a frustrating couple of seasons having featured only once for the Blues in 2018/19 after a half-season loan spell at St Johnstone in which he made only one start and four sub appearances. Nydam broke into the Town first team early in the 2017/18 campaign and has made 14 senior starts and seven sub appearances for the Blues. Play Football, Lose Weight

patrickswell added 17:59 - Feb 13

Get well soon, Tristan. Could still be a chance for him here if Garbutt doesn’t sign. 1

Suffolkboy added 18:17 - Feb 13

Never mind LG we need to see TN fit again and showing us just what he can do ; he’s a spirited committed footballer prepared to give his all ,and of considerable talent !

Get well and totally fit ASAP!

COYB 0

