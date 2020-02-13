Town Confirm Nydam Out Until Pre-Season

Thursday, 13th Feb 2020 18:00 Physio Matt Byard has confirmed that midfielder Tristan Nydam will remain sidelined until the summer having undergone another operation, as TWTD reported earlier. “Tristan had surgery a couple of weeks back to clear up some scar tissue, which you get with the sort of injury he’s had,” Byard told the club site. “As well as the break to the fibula, he ruptured ligaments in two places around the ankle. “The recovery from the operation and rehabilitation programme will take him past the end of the season so we are looking at pre-season before we expect him to be ready to get out on the grass again and train with the first team.” Cannot wait🙏🏽 https://t.co/FxjEra5DL4 — Tristan Nydam (@TNydam) February 13, 2020 Play Football, Lose Weight

Pecker added 18:03 - Feb 13

Best of luck in your recovery. See you next season Tristan. 0

