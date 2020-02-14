Garbutt and Bishop Could Be Back For Burton

Friday, 14th Feb 2020 11:04 Town could have Luke Garbutt and Teddy Bishop back for Saturday’s game against Burton Albion at Portman Road after injury, while Gwion Edwards is available again after his two-match ban. “I’ll see how he is this morning,” Lambert said when asked about on-loan Everton man Garbutt, who has been out for the last two matches with a thigh strain. “Garbs is one of those kids that’s really fit, and again I’ll see how he is.



“His delivery and his set plays and his general play have been very, very good but we’ll see how he is. He feels a lot better within himself, but we still have to wait and see.”



Regarding Bishop, who has had a minor knee problem, he added: “Bish trained the other day. Again, he’s another where we’ll see how he is, if he’s okay then we’ll look at him. But the thing with Bish like any other season, he’s not played much football.”



Asked how the 23-year-old has felt about his latest injury setback, Lambert added: “He’s been alright around about the place, but as soon as the lads drive out the gate, you never know what they’re feeling. “Around about the place he’s upbeat, he’s quite bubbly, Bish, quite jovial that way, but in the private moments you just don’t know how they are.”



Regarding Edwards’s return, he added: “Gwion’s back which is good. So, we’ll see how he feels, but he’s been training so there’s no problem injury-wise with him.” Still absent is Kane Vincent-Young following the second of his two groin operations but Lambert hopes he won’t have to wait too long for the ex-Colchester man to be back in his squad. “Maybe the end of the month for him,” he added. “He was great when he was playing and obviously he had the injury and it gave us a blow on that side but predominantly he’s been great, so him coming back is going to be a major plus for us.” Lambert says Danny Rowe, who had a knee operation to tidy up his knee, will be back around the same time. “Danny will be not too far behind Kane, hopefully,” he said. “We’ll see how he goes.” On Tristan Nydam, who has been ruled out for the season having undergone an operation to clear up some scar tissue in the ankle he injured in pre-season, Lambert said: “It was a horrific injury he had, I saw it right in front of me at Notts County, and it wasn’t a nice one to see or hear, so he’s obviously gone back in and got another one done. “Listen, the most important thing is that he can walk and he’s not massively over hurt with it. Not playing – hopefully, he gets the shoots of recovery soon.”



Despite the setback Lambert says the 20-year-old can go on to have a successful career.



“He could do, and hopefully that’s what’s going to happen,” he said. “Football is a really dangerous game because you never know because the slightest injury can put you out, a real bad injury you think you can come through it. So, in football, you need a lot of luck, a helluva lot of luck.” Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



BettyBlue added 11:10 - Feb 14

So what?

We could stick Sala and Pogba in this team and still end up 14th in the table. -3

TimmyH added 11:11 - Feb 14

Well at least that's some good news, what about Kane Vincent Young?...could do with him back. 0

SouperJim added 11:32 - Feb 14

It's right there in the article Timmy. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments