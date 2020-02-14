Garbutt and Bishop Could Be Back For Burton
Friday, 14th Feb 2020 11:04
Town could have Luke Garbutt and Teddy Bishop back for Saturday’s game against Burton Albion at Portman Road after injury, while Gwion Edwards is available again after his two-match ban.
“I’ll see how he is this morning,” Lambert said when asked about on-loan Everton man Garbutt, who has been out for the last two matches with a thigh strain. “Garbs is one of those kids that’s really fit, and again I’ll see how he is.
“Around about the place he’s upbeat, he’s quite bubbly, Bish, quite jovial that way, but in the private moments you just don’t know how they are.”
Still absent is Kane Vincent-Young following the second of his two groin operations but Lambert hopes he won’t have to wait too long for the ex-Colchester man to be back in his squad.
“Maybe the end of the month for him,” he added. “He was great when he was playing and obviously he had the injury and it gave us a blow on that side but predominantly he’s been great, so him coming back is going to be a major plus for us.”
Lambert says Danny Rowe, who had a knee operation to tidy up his knee, will be back around the same time.
“Danny will be not too far behind Kane, hopefully,” he said. “We’ll see how he goes.”
On Tristan Nydam, who has been ruled out for the season having undergone an operation to clear up some scar tissue in the ankle he injured in pre-season, Lambert said: “It was a horrific injury he had, I saw it right in front of me at Notts County, and it wasn’t a nice one to see or hear, so he’s obviously gone back in and got another one done.
“Listen, the most important thing is that he can walk and he’s not massively over hurt with it. Not playing – hopefully, he gets the shoots of recovery soon.”
