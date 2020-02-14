Community Trust Head: We're Off to a Fantastic Start

Friday, 14th Feb 2020 16:21

ITFC Community Trust head Jason Curtis says the relaunch of the charity arm of the club couldn’t have gone any better. Town have designated Saturday Community Trust Day with fans asked to Bring a Pound to the Ground as a donation.

Volunteers will be outside Portman Road ahead of the game against Burton collecting money for the Trust, which was revived in August, six years after the club severed ties with its Charitable Trust.

“We’re hitting targets and overachieving in some aspects already. We’re working with around 6,000 children and vulnerable adults per week,” Curtis told the club site.

“It’s been fantastic. The response from the community across those sectors, when Ipswich Town Community Trust was rebranded and relaunched, has been phenomenal.

“The support we have received from the manager and players has been fantastic as well. It’s really helped generate a feel good factor wherever we go.”

Curtis will be among the guests on Saturday’s Life’s a Pitch on BBC Radio Suffolk.

Photo: Contributed