U18s Host QPR

Friday, 14th Feb 2020 16:27 Town’s U18s are hosting QPR at Playford Road on Saturday morning (KO 11am). The young Blues will be looking to build on last week’s 5-3 home victory over Bristol City. Adem Atay’s side are currently sixth in Professional Development League Two South with the West Londoners bottom. Play Football, Lose Weight

