U18s Host QPR
Friday, 14th Feb 2020 16:27
Town’s U18s are hosting QPR at Playford Road on Saturday morning (KO 11am).
The young Blues will be looking to build on last week’s 5-3 home victory over Bristol City.
Adem Atay’s side are currently sixth in Professional Development League Two South with the West Londoners bottom.
