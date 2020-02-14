Coach Hogg Set to Join Newcastle
Friday, 14th Feb 2020 18:04
TWTD understands Town U23s assistant manager Chris Hogg is leaving Playford Road to take on a similar role at Newcastle United.
The 34-year-old has been coaching with the Town academy since hanging up his boots after leaving Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2013.
Hogg worked his way up the age groups before assisting Alan Lee with the U18s and for the last few seasons Gerard Nash with the U23s, helping them to top Professional Development League Two South last season.
The Middlesbrough-born former central defender assisted Bryan Klug during his spells as caretaker-boss in 2018 and briefly worked with the first team during Paul Hurst's time in charge.
Hogg initially joined Town as a young player when George Burley signed him from York City’s youth system in 2001 for compensation of £150,000, having won England caps at U15 and U16 levels.
Hogg, who is married to his former boss Burley’s daughter, Lisa, went on to play for the Young Lions’ U18s and U19s during his time at Town, although he never made a senior appearance for the Blues.
Ex-Town skipper and coach Tony Mowbray took him to Hibernian in 2005 and Hogg spent six years with the Edinburgh club, including a spell as captain.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 269 bloggers
Wing Wonders (Part Two) by ElephantintheRoom
As the sixties morphed into the seventies, wing wonders at Portman Road were a bit like London buses. Four had come along at once, though in truth one or two (like those same London buses) were also easy to miss.
2019/20 - Grating Expectations by tractorboykent
A lot of comments at the moment would suggest that we are in the midst of a(nother) crisis. Whilst the league table doesn’t reflect that, the perception is likely more based on our own expectations of where we’d be at this stage.
Wing Wonders (Part One) by ElephantintheRoom
It’s a curiosity of Town’s great years that the two big successes – winning the league under Alf Ramsey and the UEFA Cup under Bobby Robson were based on teams without true wingers.
John Cobbold’s Ace Gardener by ElephantintheRoom
For newer Town supporters perhaps, the name Colin Viljoen has disappeared into the mists of time. But for those of us who started supporting Town in the 60s his name is fondly recalled as a true great. His highlights reel alone (alas it exists only in memory) would mark him out as someone special.
Big Al by ElephantintheRoom
When the Kevin Beattie statue is revealed, I suspect it will be his great pal and fellow central defensive titan, Allan Hunter, who will do the revealing. What will be going through Big Al’s mind I wonder? Sadness at his friend’s passing – but mixed with fierce pride perhaps.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]