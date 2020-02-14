Coach Hogg Set to Join Newcastle

Friday, 14th Feb 2020 18:04 TWTD understands Town U23s assistant manager Chris Hogg is leaving Playford Road to take on a similar role at Newcastle United. The 34-year-old has been coaching with the Town academy since hanging up his boots after leaving Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2013. Hogg worked his way up the age groups before assisting Alan Lee with the U18s and for the last few seasons Gerard Nash with the U23s, helping them to top Professional Development League Two South last season. The Middlesbrough-born former central defender assisted Bryan Klug during his spells as caretaker-boss in 2018 and briefly worked with the first team during Paul Hurst's time in charge. Hogg initially joined Town as a young player when George Burley signed him from York City’s youth system in 2001 for compensation of £150,000, having won England caps at U15 and U16 levels. Hogg, who is married to his former boss Burley’s daughter, Lisa, went on to play for the Young Lions’ U18s and U19s during his time at Town, although he never made a senior appearance for the Blues. Ex-Town skipper and coach Tony Mowbray took him to Hibernian in 2005 and Hogg spent six years with the Edinburgh club, including a spell as captain. Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Pecker added 18:34 - Feb 14

Good luck to the lad. 0

Pendejo added 18:53 - Feb 14

Yes but what fee do we get for him? He's going to a PL club surely we get squillions in compensation?



Good luck with the move 0

hampstead_blue added 19:10 - Feb 14

Great move and well done. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments