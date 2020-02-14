Tanner on Life's a Pitch

Friday, 14th Feb 2020 22:06

Former Blues midfielder Adam Tanner is among the guests on Saturday’s Life’s a Pitch, which comes live from Portman Road ahead of the game against Burton Albion (BBC Radio Suffolk, 12 midday to 2pm). Host Mark Murphy will also be joined by legend-in-residence Terry Butcher, Tractorboy and TWTD's Phil Ham.

It was 25 years ago last month that Tanner netted Town’s winner in a 1-0 victory against Liverpool as the Blues won at Anfield for the first time.

Also on the show will be Jason Curtis, the head of the ITFC Community Trust, with the Blues designating Saturday Community Trust Day.

Will Town get back to form and beat the Brewers? Do you remember Tanner's goal at Anfield?

The show can be heard on 95.5FM, 95.9FM, 103.9FM and 104.6FM, and also now on DAB, or online.



