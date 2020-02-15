Garbutt Returns as Blues Make Five Changes Against Burton

Saturday, 15th Feb 2020 14:29 Luke Garbutt, Will Keane, Gwion Edwards, Jon Nolan and Alan Judge return to the Blues line-up for this afternoon’s game against Burton Albion. Garbutt is back as left wing-back having missed the last two with a thigh injury, while Edwards was on the right having served his two-match ban. Janoi Donacien drops out of the 18. Josh Earl moves to the left of the three centre-halves with Luke Woolfenden moving to the right and skipper Luke Chambers in the middle with James Wilson on the bench, while Judge takes up the more advanced midfield role ahead of Flynn Downes and Jon Nolan with Cole Skuse and Emyr Huws on the bench. Up front, Keane comes in for James Norwood, who is among the subs, alongside Kayden Jackson. Teddy Bishop is also among the subs. Burton make three changes with Stephen Quinn, Joe Powell and Oliver Sarkic in for Kieran Wallace, Scott Fraser and Nathan Broadhead, who are among the subs. Town: Holy, Earl, Chambers, Edwards, Jackson, Nolan, Judge, Downes, Woolfenden, Garbutt, Keane. Subs: Norris, Wilson, Skuse, Norwood, Bishop, Sears, Huws. Burton: O'Hara, Brayford, Edwards, Quinn, Akins, Hutchinson, Shaughnessy, Sarkic, Nartey, Powell, Murphy. Subs: Garratt, Wallace, Fraser, Broadhead, Sbarra, O'Toole, Thomas. Referee: Charles Breakspear (Surrey). Play Football, Lose Weight

eddiespearitt03 added 14:36 - Feb 15

Age is a number. Today, your number is on the bench. 0

TimmyH added 14:47 - Feb 15

Once again Lambert changes the front 2!!...in the windy conditions I would have thought Norwood putting himself about when it's difficult for defenders to control the ball would have been a plus, good to see Garbutt back though. 2

ITFCsince73 added 14:53 - Feb 15

Why Wilson on the bench....oh I know Chambo has to start.

Joke club. 0

