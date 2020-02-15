Ipswich Town 4-1 Burton Albion - Match Report

Saturday, 15th Feb 2020 17:16 Alan Judge and Kayden Jackson netted two goals apiece as the Blues came from behind to beat Burton Albion 4-1 at Portman Road. Jamie Murphy gave the Brewers the lead in the sixth minute but Judge levelled with his first home goal for Town on 29, then Jackson put the Blues in front just before the break. The former Accrington man made it 3-1 seven minutes after the restart, then Judge added the fourth on 63. Judge, Luke Garbutt, Will Keane, Gwion Edwards and Jon Nolan all returned to the Blues line-up. Garbutt was back as left wing-back having missed the last two with a thigh injury, while Edwards was on the right having served his two-match ban for 10 bookings. Janoi Donacien dropped out of the 18. Josh Earl moved to the left of the three centre-halves with Luke Woolfenden on the right and skipper Luke Chambers in the middle with James Wilson on the bench. Judge took up the more advanced midfield role ahead of Flynn Downes and Nolan with Cole Skuse and Emyr Huws among the subs. Up front, Keane came in for James Norwood, who was among the subs, alongside Jackson. Teddy Bishop returned to the 18 after his knee injury. Burton made three changes with Stephen Quinn, Joe Powell and Oliver Sarkic in for Kieran Wallace, Scott Fraser and Nathan Broadhead, who were on the bench. With Storm Dennis beginning the blow around the ground and rain falling, Town started on the front foot and ought to have gone ahead in the fourth minute. Earl played a great pass out of defence on the left to Judge, who moved it on to Jackson, and the striker sent in a low cross to Keane in space in the middle. The former Hull City man took a touch, probably due to the wind, but as he shot Reece Hutchinson toed the ball away from him. Within a minute, Burton went in front. Ryan Edwards found Jamie Murphy in acres of space on the left, from where the on-loan Rangers winger cut inside and hit a low shot to Tomas Holy’s left and into the net. It looked a very poor goal to concede from a Town perspective. Having got their goal, the Brewers were well on top with the Blues struggling to make any impact going forward. On 10 Murphy was again found in space to the left and unleashed a shot which Holy saved. Five minutes later, Joe Powell hit a well-struck effort from 25 yards which Holy watched carefully in the wind and turned over. Town began to get more into the game and in the 20th minute should have levelled. Downes intercepted a loose pass just inside the Burton half and sent Judge away on goal. The Irishman shot past Brewers keeper Kieran O’Hara to his right but his effort hit the angle of post and bar. Three minutes later, Garbutt was shown the first yellow card of the game for a foul on Quinn, brother of ex-Blues midfielder Alan. On 27 Earl sent over a swirling cross from the left which Judge turned wide at the near post. Town again should have equalised a minute later when Keane played in Jackson on the right of the area. With the wind getting stronger, the striker was forced wide but took the ball past the advanced O’Hara. However, the ex-Accrington man rushed his shot and hit the side-netting from a tight angle. But the Town support didn’t have to wait too much longer for a goal. On 29 Jackson again away on the right and this time sent over a low cross from the byline which Judge turned into the far corner of the net, perhaps off a defender’s toe. The Irish international celebrated his first home goal for the Blues by removing his boot and throwing it towards the East of England Co-op Stand. Having got back on terms Town looked a more confident unit and in the 34th minute, Garbutt whipped in a freekick from the right, Chambers flicked on and Conor Shaughnessy nodded it behind ahead of Keane, who looked odds-on to score had it reached him. Burton began to see more of the ball and in the 42nd minute Sarkic curled a freekick towards goal which Holy claimed comfortably down to his right. But in the 44th minute the Blues went in front. A wind-assisted Tomas Holy long ball saw Jackson in on goal after defender Richard Nartey totally misjudged the flight. The striker took a deft touch inside the area before looping over O’Hara and into the net to claim his 10th of the season. Burton keeper O’Hara appeared to turn his ankle as Jackson scored and after treatment was replaced by Ben Garratt. Seconds before the whistle, the Blues almost made it 3-1. Jackson left his man for dead on the right and sent in a low ball which Keane cleverly turned goalwards with his heel, however, Garratt was able to block. The end of the half was greeted by applause from the Town faithful after an entertaining half in difficult conditions with the Blues having done well to turn things around after conceding the early goal. Having gone behind, Burton had a spell on top when they might have killed the game off but Town gradually found their feet again and had had chances prior to Judge and Jackson’s goals. The wind had certainly had an impact on the match, not least on Town’s second goal. The Blues began the second half on the front foot, Jackson crossing to Keane, who slipped as Nartey struggled to clear. But on 52 Town put daylight between them and the Brewers. Judge, now playing out wide on the right, won the ball on the flank and crossed towards Jackson, who stooped to loop a header inside the post behind Garratt to take the number nine to joint-top scorer alongside Norwood on 11. Burton were forced into a sub in the 62nd minute when Nartey suffered a knock and was replaced by Kieran Wallace. Two minutes later, the Blues made it 4-1. Nolan intercepted a loose pass a few yards inside the Burton half and fed Keane, who turned away from his man and played a pass into the path of Jackson. The ball held up in the wind and was stabbed out to Judge, who hit a low shot which squirmed under Garratt and just over the line - according to the officials’ electronic indicator - before the keeper got back to paw it away. Nolan was booked in the 67th minute for a foul on Edwards, then three minutes later Keane was found inside the box and hit a shot on the turn over. Seconds later, Town swapped the striker and Nolan for Bishop and Skuse. Bishop immediately went looking for goal, curling a right-foot shot from just outside the box which Garratt did well to get down to his left to palm wide. From a very wind-assisted corner, the ball hit Chambers at the far post and looped over. On 75 Jackson should have completed his first Town hat-trick. The striker was sent away behind the Burton defence by a superb defence splitting pass from Judge and was one-on-one with Garratt. However, the sub keeper stood his ground and blocked. The resultant corner scuffed off the top of Woolfenden’s newly-bleached hair and out. Three minutes later, the visitors switched goalscorer Murphy for on-loan Everton striker Nathan Broadhead. In the 81st minute Brewers skipper John Brayford brought the ball forward before hitting a shot well over. Moments later, Freddie Sears replaced Judge, who received a warm ovation as he left the field. Sears might have made it five in the 87th minute when he was found on the right of the area but hit Garratt with his shot from a tight angle when the sub might have been better cutting it back to Jackson. That was the final chance of the game with the final whistle warmly applauded by the home support. After a concerning start to the afternoon, in the end it was as comfortable win as Town have had all season and the margin of victory should have been even wider. Having got their noses in front at the end of the first half, the Blues maintained their momentum after the break and Jackson’s second of the game all but sealed it. Town had plenty more chances but were only able to add Judge’s second. After three defeats and a draw, a win today was absolutely vital not just in terms of points but also the mood surrounding the club which was threatening to deteriorate just as the season reached its most crucial stage. Town remain seventh, a point off Portsmouth in the final play-off place, and now five behind leaders Rotherham, who drew 2-2 at home to Wimbledon, and Coventry, who are up to second following their 2-0 win at Southend. The Blues are next in action at home next Saturday when Oxford United, who were beaten 1-0 at home by Sunderland today, are the visitors. Town: Holy, Earl, Chambers (c), Edwards, Jackson, Nolan (Skuse 70), Judge, Downes, Woolfenden, Garbutt, Keane (Bishop 70). Unused: Norris, Wilson, Norwood, Sears, Huws. Burton: O’Hara (Garratt 45), Brayford (c), Edwards, Quinn, Akins, Hutchinson, Shaughnessy, Sarkic, Nartey (Wallace 62), Powell, Murphy (Broadhead 78). Unused: Fraser, Sbarra, O'Toole, Thomas. Referee: Charles Breakspear (Surrey). Att: 19,922 (Burton: 177). Play Football, Lose Weight

BlueParadigm added 17:17 - Feb 15

At last Town turn it on and return to winning ways. However, with 4 of the 6 teams above us also winning it highlights the need for Town to make this the start of a winning run 9

Dozzells_Bobblehat added 17:19 - Feb 15

Great result , well done all.

ITFC73 - shown your true self today . Slagged the team selection before kick off. Straight on here when Burton score to do more slagging.

Evans isn't going anywhere at the minute. Lambert isn't either .

Skuse and Chambers are no where near as bad as you constantly state.

Try getting behind the team from now til the end of the season . 7

blue86 added 17:22 - Feb 15

Much needed three points, was only saying before the game judge does not score enough goals, pleased he got a couple to shut me up! Let's be realistic though, these are the games we should be winning like this if we are to have a chance of getting out of this league. Pleased with the win, but need to keep it up. Coyb 3

blue75 added 17:23 - Feb 15

After a shaky start & conceding a very sloppy goal town came back well! Scored good goals & looked a threat. Jackson will kick himself & Keane for not getting a hat trick all in all a very happy fan travelling home more of the same next game please. 3

Northstandveteran added 17:23 - Feb 15

Itfc, champions of England, F.A cup winners, one of only a few English clubs to taste European success, dispose of the mighty Burton Albion .



7th in the 3rd division.



A crack papering over result. -8

BangaloreBlues added 17:24 - Feb 15

Dozzells_Bobblehat

I'm with you all the way, which is why I'd stopped commenting on here.

When we win it's all praise.

When we lose they want the entire board, management, and players gone.

They aren't real supporters. -2

Radlett_blue added 17:25 - Feb 15

Officials' electronic indicator? I thought goal line technology wasn't used in this league? 0

philwhelansdegree added 17:26 - Feb 15

Great result and performance. Onwards and upwards!

Don't wanna be pedantic, but didn't Judge score against Accrington so it's not his first home goal as the report suggests 1

blueboy1981 added 17:26 - Feb 15

Well done all - good result that.

Judge at his best today, it goes to prove that this squad is capable when they all turn up and put in a shift. More difficult games to come which we need to show we’re up for, therefore no time to get carried away. However this could have been a 7-1 mauling for Burton, and they are a decent honest League 1 side. Need to keep this up, the squad is there to do so.

Happy Saturday evening for all - including Londontractorboy57 ! 4

TimmyH added 17:26 - Feb 15

Good result and a good come back as I was fearing the worst after the first 20 minutes but we gradually got on top and handled the conditions better than Burton. Well we were asking for goals from midfield before today and what do you know Judge pops up with a brace!



Desperately needed win to regain some confidence...and fancy we might need more like this from Judge & Co. to get us back into the play-off births. Well done all. 2

DebsyAngel added 17:28 - Feb 15

Gutted I could not attend today because of yet another illness, but listened to the commentary and the second half sounded superb. Hope all who went have a safe journey home and I hope to be well enough to be back at Portman Road next Saturday. 2

DifferentGravy added 17:29 - Feb 15

Well done lads, a tricky start to the game in difficult conditions. But an excellent come back and finally some goals to cheer, congrats to J&J. Actually thought the 4-4-2(4-3-1-2) suited us. Cover down the flanks and gave Garbutt the opportunity to get forward more.



So many teams in with a shout of promotion/playoffs but cant worry about them(or the games in hand )just got to win the next game. COYB 4

spanishblue added 17:29 - Feb 15

There are some very good games coming up involving all those above us, it ain’t over yet probably 0

Dozzells_Bobblehat added 17:30 - Feb 15

Blue boy ! That's the first up arrow I've given you in months !!

😁 0

BlueMachines added 17:30 - Feb 15

Something is definitely going on with Norwood. Barely tried to warm up at the start and same at half time. Didn’t come on and that coupled with Lambert’s comments during the week about having a chat with him make me wonder if his attitude is an issue currently. Hope not as despite missing a few he is a threat going forward and you need a player like him to upset the opposition now and then.



That aside a much improved performance and a much needed win. Need to keep doing that to the better teams too. COYBs. 1

dirtydingusmagee added 17:30 - Feb 15

credit where due,well done lads, wasn't optimistic prior to game and shuddered when we conceded early. But for once the team pulled together and took control, could [and should have been a bigger margin . IMO everyone kept their end up today, lets hope this will now be turning point and we carry this on for remaining games and see where it gets us . 3

ArnieM added 17:30 - Feb 15

What a difference proposition we are when the players decide to turn up.



Now do it for the next two games especially, confidence will soar and we might just make it .



COYBs 1

superblues9 added 17:31 - Feb 15

I didn’t think they had goal line technology in league one ? ‘just over the line - according to the officials’ electronic indicator ‘ excuse my ignorance of they do ! 0

Tony88 added 17:36 - Feb 15

I do wish people would get in the real world and going on about the past. The only way we are going to get back in the premier league is if a mega rich Chinese company were to buy the club, Evans has not got the type of funds to get us there. You only have to look at derby and other clubs who have spent millions and are still not getting promoted. I am a cup half full kind of person but also a realist who has to accept at the moment we are going no where but I will always support my Ipswich. 0

SingBlue added 17:44 - Feb 15

I slated them on Tuesday, when I finally broke, but fair play to the team today. Burton aren’t a top of the table team but we did what we are capable of against lower teams and scored four and played well. Fingers crossed they prove me wrong for many a game on the run in. 0

ShropshireBluenago09 added 17:45 - Feb 15

In Lambo we trust. COYB we can still do this ! 0

BettyBlue added 17:46 - Feb 15

So glad for the happy clappers on here but we're still &th outside the playoffs. With teams with games in hand (lets ignore that



Even if we manage by some flook of the fixture list we manage a play off place, how do we get promoted when we can't beat any of the top six teams?

Especially as we have got in the habit of giving the opposition a goal lead from sloppy starts to games.

Take a taste of reality, with ITFC at 9/2 and the top two with odd less than even. -2

Dozzells_Bobblehat added 17:49 - Feb 15

Betty - much rather be a happy clapper than a miserable tw*t .

N. B it's Fluke not flook 1

martin587 added 17:50 - Feb 15

Great much needed win.Excellent performance from the lads.We are still in there so let’s get behind the lads again next week and get the three points.We must make this place a fortress until the end of this season.COYB.👍 2

Edmundo added 17:54 - Feb 15

Let's just keep backing the Blues and see where we are come May. Players looked up for it today, but it's really up to them to shut up the moaners. 1

