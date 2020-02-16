Ipswich Town 4-1 Burton Albion - Highlights

Sunday, 16th Feb 2020 09:30 Highlights of Town’s 4-1 home victory over Burton Albion via the club's official YouTube account. Play Football, Lose Weight

Dissboyitfc added 10:08 - Feb 16

Dont want to sound picky after a superb performance but should definitely have scored more!



It needs to be carried on now but other teams in this division wont play or attempt to play football against us, we need to find away to beat the more physical robust teams.



Definitely a better sunday after a win like that. 0

TrumptonBlue added 10:10 - Feb 16

Great to see so many chances created, good stuff. But Sears really should have teed up Jackson at the end there. 1

