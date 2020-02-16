Japanese Rock Stars Join Sheeran For Burton Victory

Sunday, 16th Feb 2020 10:23 Portman Road regular Ed Sheeran was joined in his East of England Co-op executive box for yesterday’s 4-1 thrashing of Burton Albion by members of Japanese rock band One OK Rock. Guitarist Toru Yamashita (left) and lead singer Takahiro Moriuchi (second right) appeared to very much enjoy their first experience of watching the Blues. One OK Rock toured with Sheeran in South-East Asia last year and have also written songs and spent time in the studio together.

Saxonblue74 added 10:32 - Feb 16

Maybe they could buy ME out hey Bluearmy81?!😂😂 0

