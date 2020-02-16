Japanese Rock Stars Join Sheeran For Burton Victory
Sunday, 16th Feb 2020 10:23
Portman Road regular Ed Sheeran was joined in his East of England Co-op executive box for yesterday’s 4-1 thrashing of Burton Albion by members of Japanese rock band One OK Rock.
Guitarist Toru Yamashita (left) and lead singer Takahiro Moriuchi (second right) appeared to very much enjoy their first experience of watching the Blues.
One OK Rock toured with Sheeran in South-East Asia last year and have also written songs and spent time in the studio together.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]