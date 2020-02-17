Duo in Team of the Week

Monday, 17th Feb 2020 09:59 Town duo Alan Judge and Kayden Jackson have been named in the Sky Bet EFL Team of the Week for their displays in the 4-1 defeat of Burton Albion on Saturday. The pair each scored twice and picked up an assist as the Blues came from behind to comfortably defeat the Brewers. Also including this week’s select XI is ex-Town loanee Callum Connolly, who is on loan at Fleetwood - who beat Doncaster 2-1 at the weekend - from Everton. Play Football, Lose Weight

Pecker added 10:03 - Feb 17

Good to see.Thought both we very good. Just need to see it more often. 0

