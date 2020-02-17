Portman Road to Host County Cup Finals

Monday, 17th Feb 2020 15:56 Portman Road will again host a number of Suffolk FA county cup finals this summer. The dates and precisely how many finals will be at Portman Road is yet to be established with the Blues potentially involved in the League One play-offs. If Town aren’t involved in the play-offs then there will be six, as was the case last season, starting from Wednesday 6th May. If they are then there will be five, beginning on Monday 18th May. Suffolk FA chief executive Richard Neal said: “I’m thrilled Portman Road will host a number of Suffolk county cup finals again this season. “I know how much this opportunity means to players, club officials and match officials alike, so I’m delighted we can maximise the number of teams who will get this experience in May. “Should Ipswich Town be involved in the League One play-offs, the final of the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup will need to be played at an alternative venue. “This is because contractual matters affecting players at this level make playing the final later than the first week in May not viable.

“Should Portman Road be unavailable, we will seek to provide the finalists with the best experience possible at an alternative venue during this week. “We appreciate the need to communicate finalised dates as soon as possible. Together with Ipswich Town, we will continue to monitor the situation throughout the last part of the season and make an announcement as soon as possible. We appreciate the co-operation and patience of finalists. “Further announcements on the venues for the finals of all other Suffolk county cup finals, both youth and adult, will follow in due course. “With semi-finals in all Suffolk county cups due to begin with the Sunday Cup on Sunday 8th March, the culmination to the Suffolk county cup season looks set to be as exciting as ever.” Town secretary Stuart Hayton added: “We are delighted to be hosting once again and it is great for ITFC to be helping grassroots football and being at the centre of such great community events. “We were delighted at the size of some of the attendances last season and we hope to welcome more people to Portman Road this season.” If Town are not in the play-offs Wednesday, May 6th – Turners Hyundai Premier Cup Final

Thursday, May 7th – CNet Training Senior Cup Final

Monday, May 11th – McDonald’s Primary Cup Final

Tuesday, May 12th – Boys’ U18 Midweek Cup Final

Wednesday, May 13th – Total Football Junior Cup Final

Thursday, May 14th – HomeStore Self Storage Women’s Cup Final If Town are in the play-offs Monday, May 18th – McDonald’s Primary Cup Final

Tuesday, May 19th – Boys’ U18 Midweek Cup Final

Wednesday, May 20th – Total Football Junior Cup Final

Thursday, May 21st – HomeStore Self Storage Women’s Cup Final

Friday, May 22nd – CNet Training Senior Cup Final All matches to kick-off at 7.30pm.

