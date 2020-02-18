Garbutt, Huws and Tractor Girls at ITFC On the Road in Felixstowe

Tuesday, 18th Feb 2020 12:01 Luke Garbutt, Emyr Huws and members of the ITFC Women's team will be the guests at the second ITFC On the Road event of the season at Felixstowe & Walton United’s Goldstar Ground on Monday 24th February at 7.30pm (doors open at 7pm). The evening includes a question and answer session with the players, while other ITFC guests will also be in attendance. Food and drink will be available to purchase on the night and there will be a raffle and auction in aid of the Town academy. Entry is free but by ticket only. These are now available from supporter liaison officer Elizabeth Edwards in the FanZone (from 12 noon to 2.45pm) prior to home matches or Beattie’s post-match, at away games or by email via eaedwards78@gmail.com or by phone on 07968 876504. Meanwhile, manager Paul Lambert, assistant Stuart Taylor and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill will be at a sold out Meet the Club event in London this evening. Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments