Greshams Hosting Race Night in Aid of Community Trust

Tuesday, 18th Feb 2020 17:22 Greshams Ipswich are holding a race night in aid of the recently relaunched ITFC Community Trust, their designated charity during 2020, on Saturday 29th February (doors open 7pm). Greshams owner Mark Calver and managing director Mick Parker are both long-standing Town supporters and commercial sponsors. “We are overwhelmed by this kind gesture and would like to thank Mark, Mick and the Greshams team for choosing Ipswich Town Community Trust as their designated charity for 2020,” Jason Curtis, Town's head of community, told the club site. “Additional income for the charity will enable us to up-skill existing coaches, potentially add more coaching staff to our team and add to the services we offer, reaching out to new areas and groups in the community.” Town’s director of sales, Rosie Richardson, added: “It is an honour that Greshams would like to support us in this way. We have worked with Mark and his team on various other initiatives and this further cements the well established relationship we have.” Calver said: “We have worked alongside Ipswich Town Football Club for many years in providing sponsorship for a wide variety of events. We look forward to sponsoring the Community Trust and the work that it does for the people it supports.” Parker added: “We have a unique opportunity to make a real difference and the Community Trust will become a key part of our objective to support the people of Ipswich and surrounding areas.” Tickets to the Race Night are available from the Greshams website here. Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photos: Contributed



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments