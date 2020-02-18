Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Vincent-Young Back Out on the Grass
Tuesday, 18th Feb 2020 19:00

Kane Vincent-Young was back training on the Playford Road turf earlier today as he continues his rehabilitation following the second of two groin operations.

Vincent-Young, 23, made a hugely impressive start to his Blues career having signed for £500,000 from Colchester in August.

But he was forced to go under the knife to repair a hernia in October, then needed adductor tendon surgery the following month.

Speaking last week, manager Paul Lambert said he was looking forward to the right-back’s return.

“Maybe the end of the month for him,” he said. “He was great when he was playing and obviously he had the injury and it gave us a blow on that side but predominantly he’s been great, so him coming back is going to be a major plus for us.”

Photo: TWTD



